IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / A lot to take and learn from this tour: Root congratulates Team India on Twitter
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
cricket

A lot to take and learn from this tour: Root congratulates Team India on Twitter

  • India vs England: England captain Joe Root displayed great sportsman spirit as he acknowledged the gaps that his team needs to fill after their 1-3 rout and congratulated India on Twitter with a post, which is symbolic of how the English captain has played the game throughout his career.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:01 AM IST

As the dust settles slowly on the recently concluded Test series between India and England, the congratulations are pouring in for Virat Kohli and his men as they fought their way back from a match down to defeat a strong England team.

While there was a lot of negative talk around the pitch after India's win within two days in the third Test at Ahmedabad from former England players, the opinion has overwhelmingly changed after the hosts completely outclassed England on a sporting pitch in the final Test of the series at the same venue.

ALSO READ: 'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets': Joe Root admits it's 'difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet'

England captain Joe Root displayed great sportsman spirit as he acknowledged the gaps that his team needs to fill after their 1-3 rout and congratulated India on Twitter with a post, which is symbolic of how the English captain has played the game throughout his career.

"A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality," Root wrote with a photo of himself and Virat Kohli.

Root started the series in great fashion as he scored a massive double century in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai to set a big win for England. That victory continued the great run that England had been on away from home and presented Kohli and India with a stiff challenge.

But the hosts immediately turned to their strength, and England had no answer in front of the guile of India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Patel, the left arm spinner, made a huge difference since coming into the playing XI from the second Test onward.

His accuracy and variations in pace left the English batsmen bamboozled while Ashwin tightened the screws from the other end. The victory also gave India a place in the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand at The Lord's in London in June.











SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england world test championship
Close
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss.(BCCI)
cricket

A lot to take and learn from this tour: Root congratulates Team India on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:01 AM IST
  • India vs England: England captain Joe Root displayed great sportsman spirit as he acknowledged the gaps that his team needs to fill after their 1-3 rout and congratulated India on Twitter with a post, which is symbolic of how the English captain has played the game throughout his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler (PTI)
Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler (PTI)
cricket

England players will be staying for the whole of IPL: Head coach Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9. England are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(PTI)
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(PTI)
cricket

No home game for any team in IPL 2021 fixture

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • The Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held across six venues, will take a decision on allowing fans into the stadiums later in the tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule was announced on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
cricket

India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Playing their first international match in 12 months, the Indian women's team suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI at the hands of South Africa to trail the five-match series 0-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Afridi with daughter(Instagram/Shahid Afridi)
Shahid Afridi with daughter(Instagram/Shahid Afridi)
cricket

'Matches made in heaven': Afridi confirms daughter's engagement with Pak pacer

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Shahid Afridi said both families came together after Shaheen's family had made a formal approach. The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen while confirming his daughter's engagement with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's head coach Ravi Shastri(AP)
India's head coach Ravi Shastri(AP)
cricket

'They do it to have fun at my expense': Shastri's reply to meme makers & trolls

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:00 PM IST
When asked about his reaction to the social media memes on him that often go viral, India head coach Ravi Shastri said they are 'banters' and they do not affect him at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (R)(HT Collage)
Michael Vaughan (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said if India excel in their upcoming tour of England, he ‘wouldn't bet against them’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Rajasthan Royals players from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
Photo of Rajasthan Royals players from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals let go of Steve Smith and decided to appoint Sanju Samson as their captain for IPL 2021. Here is the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
ipl

Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Sundar Raman will look after the commercial and marketing strategies of the IPL franchise, CSK sources said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's cricket team(Twitter)
Indian women's cricket team(Twitter)
cricket

Liselle, Laura steer SA to 8-wicket win over India in 1st ODI

By Sharad Deep | PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India skipper Mithali Raj hit 50 and deputy Harmanpreet Kaur 40, but India could not bring pressure on their opponents after managing a modest total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: CSK matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:18 PM IST
CSK will play five matches in Mumbai, four games in Delhi, three matches in Bangalore and the last two in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
Full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

SRH's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Here is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. SRH will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri.(Getty Images)
India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He has more natural ability than I had,' coach Shastri lauds India allrounder

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Washington Sundar for his performance in the series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: KKR full schedule (Twitter)
IPL 2021: KKR full schedule (Twitter)
cricket

KKR's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Here is the compete schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2021. The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will begin from April 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing four games in Ahmedabad, five matches in Kolkata, three matches in Chennai, and two games in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP