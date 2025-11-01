Abhishek Sharma ‘proud and motivated’ after India enter Women's World Cup final: ‘It didn’t feel like there was…'

A day has passed, but the euphoria is still here. One can not easily forget how the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated seven-time champions Australia to enter the final of the Women's World Cup 2025 edition. Jemimah Rodrigues played one of the best innings in recent memory, scoring 127 runs off 134 balls, helping India pull off the biggest run-chase ever in the history of women's ODIs. Harmanpreet also chipped in with an 89-run knock as the hosts picked up a memorable win in the semi-final at the DR DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma said that the entire men's team is proud of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side(AFP/AP)

India's opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, spoke about the achievement following the team's loss in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saying he was left proud and motivated after seeing what the women's team had pulled off.

The big-hitting batter revealed that the entire men's team was following the semi-final despite them being Down Under. He also lauded the efforts of Jemimah, Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana in the crucial semi-final.

“We were all following the match. Because the way the match was played, I don’t think India has ever won a match like this in women’s cricket. I think the maturity and teamwork that was shown as a team, I think we are really proud of them. We were just watching the match all together. Everyone was watching the match somewhere," Abhishek told reporters.

"And they were doing this, I mean, there were so many runs. As Jemimah, Harman and Smriti, they all played. And everyone played cameos in between. So, I think it didn’t feel like there was pressure on them,” he added.

‘They deserve the trophy’

As a result of this win over Australia in the semi-final, India will look to win their maiden World Cup. But South Africa stands in the way, and the summit clash promises to be a cracker in Navi Mumbai.

The Women's World Cup final is expected to be sold out, and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have strong support. Abhishek reckons India deserve to win the trophy looking at the manner in which they played the semi-final against a side like Australia.

“But obviously, as a team, the Indian team, if you see that the women’s team is doing so well, then you get motivated, of course," said Abhishek.

"Finally, I think they deserve the trophy for the way they played the semi-final game. I think they really deserve it. And they are going to do well,” he added.