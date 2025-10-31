Jemimah Rodrigues turns national hero, a year after a religious controversy led to her gymkhana suspension

Jemimah Rodrigues turned national hero on Thursday after producing a knock for the ages, guiding India past Australia to reach the Women’s ODI World Cup final. The young star battled all odds against the seven-time champions, crafting a brilliant century in a record chase. Yet, just a year ago, her journey was far from smooth — she had faced a religious controversy involving her father, which led to the revocation of her gymkhana club membership. India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.(AP)

The controversy unfolded in October last year during the Khar Gymkhana Annual General Body Meeting. Jemimah’s father, Ivan Rodrigues, had reportedly hosted around 35 gatherings linked to Brother Manuel Ministries over an 18-month period, which were alleged to include religious activities — a violation of the club’s rulebook, which bars political or religious functions on its premises.

"It's shocking that such events were happening here. These kinds of activities are reported in other parts of the country, but seeing it within our club was concerning," said committee member Shiv Malhotra.

The matter intensified after a staff member informed former club president Nitin Gadekar about the gatherings. The gymkhana club decided to take formal action on the matter through a membership vote.

"The decision was taken collectively by members present at the meeting. The honorary membership was granted to Jemimah Rodrigues in 2023 for three years, but given the circumstances, it was unanimously decided to cancel it," stated President Vivek Devnani to The Indian Express.

Jemimah fights inner demons to script history

A year later, Jemimah scripted a remarkable comeback, overcoming her battles with anxiety to deliver a career-defining 127* in the high-pressure semifinal against one of the toughest teams in cricket. Her sublime innings, studded with 14 boundaries, powered India to the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history — sealing a spot in the final and ensuring a new world champion will be crowned on Sunday.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Jemimah reflected on her struggles with inner battles and mental challenges that had tested her resilience.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour," Rodrigues said after the semi-final victory on Thursday in her home city, breaking down.

"Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up and God took care of everything," said the batter, after her third ODI century.