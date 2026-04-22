Abhishek Sharma unveils new celebration after century vs DC, reveals secret: ‘It’s just love for…'

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma said a clear message from assistant coach James Franklin shaped his unbeaten 135 against Delhi Capitals, an innings that powered SRH to a 47-run win and gave the home crowd one of the standout batting performances of IPL 2026. Abhishek Sharma during the IPL 2026 match between SRH and DC. (ANI Pic Service)

Abhishek Sharma explains his celebration Abhishek’s knock was not just about the final number. It was about how he got there. Known largely for tearing into attacks early, he stayed through the full innings this time and changed the rhythm of the game as it went on. That was not accidental.

“It's just I had a plan with Franky, and he just wanted me to bat till the 20 overs. I think this is the first time that I have batted for 20 overs. The wicket wasn't too easy,” Abhishek said at the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Match.

He explained why the innings felt different from a typical Abhishek surge. He did not just burst out of the blocks and disappear. He paced the innings, adapted to the surface, and then accelerated hard enough to take the game away from Delhi Capitals. His unbeaten 135 off 68 balls sat at the heart of SRH’s 242/2, a total that proved far beyond DC in the chase.

He also made it clear that the opposition attack and the surface demanded proper batting rather than blind hitting. “But if you play good cricket, they have the talent in that team. You have to play well to defend it,” he added.

That gave the innings its real weight. This was not just raw power on a batting paradise. Abhishek himself admitted the pitch was not entirely straightforward, which made his control through the middle overs and explosion at the end even more valuable. He adjusted first, dominated later.

There was also a strong emotional thread to the knock, with Abhishek Sharma performing in front of a Hyderabad crowd that has seen him grow into one of the franchise’s biggest match-winners. “I mean, of course, it's always special to perform in front of the orange army,” he said.

The innings also revealed another side to his game. Abhishek is not usually spoken about as a death-overs batter, but on this night, he stayed long enough to become one. That late transformation was crucial for SRH because it turned a strong total into an intimidating one.