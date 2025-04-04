Abhishek Sharma's sluggish IPL 2025 start sparks alarm bells from Indian ex-opener: 'You start asking questions...'

Abhishek Sharma was a central figure in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) big-scoring revolution in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he had been in exceptional form playing for India before the ongoing season. However, it has been a rather forgettable start to the season for Abhishek and SRH overall are sitting bottom of the table after three defeats in their first four matches. It has led to former India opener Aakash Chopra wondering if Abhishek is struggling for form. Abhishek Sharma has fallen for single-digit scores in his last three games (REUTERS)

Chopra punched holes in the performances of every SRH batter thus far this season. "I am unable to understand Nitish Kumar Reddy's shots. Ishan Kishan scored runs in the first match, but then three low scores. Abhishek Sharma is not looking the same. He is playing shots, but at what stage, do you say it's not lack of runs but lack of form?" said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"You were looking good, then you got run out once, then you didn't score runs, and got out once more. Suddenly, four innings have passed, and you haven't scored runs. Then you start asking questions as to what is happening."

SRH started the season in typically ballistic fashion, nearly breaking their own record for highest-ever IPL score by smashing 286/6 in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals. They ended up winning the match only by 44 runs though. They then lost their second game despite setting a target of 191 for LSG to chase. After that, though, SRH's batting lineup has perished trying to go big, being dismissed for 163 against Delhi Capitals and 120 against KKR. It has led to a general discussion on whether SRH should temper their aggressive approach with the bat.

"Naam bade, darshan chhote (big names but hardly any performance). It seems like that if we have a look at their batting order. They won't change their playing style at all. They play like that continuously. 190 once, then 163, and if your graph is going downwards and you are losing wickets consistently in the powerplay, you need to ask a question where you are going," said Chop