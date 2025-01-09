Cape Town [South Africa], : Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reflected on leading MI Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 Season 3 and said that the players need to give 100 per cent on the field and only then they can get the right results in the tournament. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan reflects on leading MI Cape Town in SA20 Season 3

Season 3 of the SA20 will kick off on January 9, the first match will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Speaking at the Official Captains' Press Conference ahead of SA20 Season 3, Rashid said that in the first season of the SA20, he led MI Cape Town for the first time and it was a different experience for him.

"For me, it was the first time leading a team in a franchise, and it was for me a different experience as well. Lots of things that I have done, you know, I think I would have done that maybe a different decision. But, you know, you always learn from your mistakes, and it was the first year," Rashid was quoted in a release from SA20 as saying.

The Afghan spinner added that he wants the players in the Cape Town-based franchise to get the basics right and enjoy themselves on the field.

"So, as I said, we had some great games, but at the end, we just didn't control our nerves in the previous time, and we just lost the game in that situation. I feel like, you know, we just get the basics right. We enjoy ourselves, we have fun on the ground, and make sure we play 100%. That's the only way we can get the right results," he added.

The tournament will begin on January 9 and go on till February 8. A total of 30 matches will be played, and following that three play-offs will be held on February 4, 5, and 6. Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the final match of the tournament on February 8.

MI Cape Town Squad: Rashid Khan , Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara.

