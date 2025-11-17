Search Search
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
After men, India-Bangladesh women’s series set to be put off

ByRasesh Mandani
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 10:59 pm IST

The Bangladesh women's tour of India, including three ODIs and T20Is, is postponed due to diplomatic tensions, with no new dates announced.

Mumbai: The Bangladesh women’s tour of India comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, slated for December and part of ICC Future Tour Programme is set to be postponed. The prevailing diplomatic tensions between the two governments are known to be the reason, although it is not clear if the two cricket boards will take this position publicly.

The Bangladesh women’s tour of India comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, slated for December is set to be postponed. (AFP)
The Bangladesh women’s tour of India comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, slated for December is set to be postponed. (AFP)

“The series hasn’t received the clearance,” a BCCI official told HT.

The exact dates and venues of the series were not announced. It is learnt that the series was on choppy waters even before the events of Monday when a Bangladesh tribunal court sentenced to death the country’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In August, the Indian men’s white-ball series in Bangladesh was also deferred to September 2026. At the time, a BCCI statement had cited “international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams” as the reason behind the postponement.

BCCI officials are looking to make alternate arrangements for a home series, sometime in the third week of December. This series will be the first assignment for India’s women cricketers after winning the ODI World Cup. If it materialises, it will only be a short series as the Women’s Premier League is due to start in January first week. Following that, India will go for an all-format tour of Australia, which will be keenly followed after the hosts pulled off an epic World Cup semi-final win over the seven-time champions.

News / Cricket News / After men, India-Bangladesh women's series set to be put off
Follow Us On