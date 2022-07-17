After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal tries to recreate Joe Root's bat-balancing 'magic' in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli tried to recreate Joe Root's bat-balancing wizardry, just days after the Englishman's antics took social media by storm. Root had made his bat seemingly stand on its own at the non-striker's end for a few seconds during the fourth innings of England's first Test against New Zealand. Kohli also tried to recreate the 'magic' during India's warm-up game against Leicestershire last month. India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also seems intrigued by the bat-balancing trick. The Indian tweaker was spotted trying his hand at it during the third ODI against England in Manchester. Cameras captured Chahal, who returned 3/60 in 9.5 overs, trying to make the bat stand on its own. The picture made waves on social media in no time.

Yuzvendra Chahal trying to stable the bat like Joe Root on the pitch. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zDF760GDRK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Talking about the series decider, Hardik Pandya shone with the ball as India bowled out England for 259. Pandya grabbed a career-best 4/24 and peppered the home side with short deliveries.

England captain Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was Pandya who thwarted the opposition with regular strikes. England folded with more than four overs to spare.

"I had to bend my back a bit, change my plans, realised that this was not the wicket to go full -- and go for the short-ball, use it as a wicket-taking delivery," Hardik said after his superb display with the ball.

England recorded the highest score so far in the series, which is level at 1-1, but Pandya eclipsed the feat with his best-ever ODI figures. Apart from him, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets and Chahal added three under his belt. Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the playing eleven, removed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root both out for three-ball ducks in the second over.

David Willey and Craig Overton stitched a useful 48-run stand for the eighth wicket. But both holed out off Chahal, who then bowled Reece Topley through the gate to finish England’s innings.

Pandya ran through the top-order after being introduced into the attack. Jason Roy skied a top-edge and the Indian then dragged his length back after seeing Ben Stokes on the charge. He also removed Liam Livingstone, who also fell to the short-ball ploy and handed a catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward square leg.

"I always fancy my bouncer. Livingstone likes to take the short ball on and that gives me goosebumps. He hit me for two sixes, but one wicket made a big difference," said Pandya during the innings break.

