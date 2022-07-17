India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score: India to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to niggle
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India have won the toss and opted to bowl vs England in the third and final ODI of their three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday. In a huge development, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested due to a niggle. Meanwhile, out-of-form former Virat Kohli has been included in the playing XI. After kicking-off the series with a handsome 10-wicket win, Team India were handed a reality check by England in the following encounter and now the series stands at 1-1. The Indian batting was in disdain in the previous encounter, where they failed to chase 247 and were bundled out for 146. Hence, Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking for a much improved display this time around. Virat Kohli, who too has not been among runs, will take this opportunity to get a big score as he is not part of India's plans in their next series. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI:
Jul 17, 2022 03:13 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score: 'We would have looked to bat', said Jos Buttler
After losing the toss, Buttler said, "We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get better for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team."
Jul 17, 2022 03:11 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score: 'It looks like a good track', says Rohit Sharma
"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in", said Rohit Sharma.
Jul 17, 2022 03:06 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
Jul 17, 2022 03:05 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score updates: Why is Bumrah rested
India has made one change in their line-up. Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined due to a niggle, Rohit Sharma updates during the toss.
Jul 17, 2022 03:02 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score updates: India to bowl first
Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bowl.
Jul 17, 2022 02:56 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score updates: The final push
The players are ready for the final push. BCCI shared a photo of the team huddle ahead of the ODI, which will start shortly. Coming up next is toss.
Jul 17, 2022 02:46 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Focus on Kohli
Final opportunity for Virat Kohli to shut his critics, as he will not be seen in action during India's tour of West Indies.
Kohli has so far failed to make an impact in the series, making the encounter even crucial for the former India captain. He was rested in the first ODI due to a groin strain and the second encounter saw him score 16 off 25 balls, which featured three boundaries.
Jul 17, 2022 02:40 PM IST
India vs England LIVE score updates: First ODI at Old Trafford after almost two years
This is the first ODI at the venue since September 2020. Meanwhile, India will play here for the first time after 2019, the same venue where India lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.
-
India vs England LIVE score updates: India's bowling department
If we look at the Indian bowling attack, things look well in place. Jasprit Bumrah - the smiling assassin - has been troubling the England batters the most and has found great support from his new ball partner Mohammed Shami.
Prasidh Krishna has also been impressive but the best news in the seam department is Hardik Pandya's resurrection. The all-rounder has been among wickets and has also maintained good speed throughout the series.
Looking at the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal stood above expectations in the previous encounter and the team will hope for a similar show from him.
Jul 17, 2022 02:21 PM IST
IND vs ENG LIVE score updates: A look at England batters
If Indian batters failed to put a show in the previous encounter, the story has been worse for the opposition camp. The England top-order looked clueless against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the series opener and the story was slightly different, if not better, in the following encounter.
Jos Buttler their new white-ball captain has failed to put a show, he's renowned for. While Jonny Bairstow, who put a top class effort in the rescheduled Test, has also struggled for runs in the white-ball format. Can things change for England today, we'll have to wait and watch?
Jul 17, 2022 02:08 PM IST
IND vs ENG LIVE updates: What happened in the previous ODI
The previous ODI between the two sides saw England secure a resounding 100-run win. The highlight of the encounter from the Indian camp was Yuzvendra Chahal's performance. The tweaker scalped four wickets in his 10-over quota and restricted England to below 250.
However, ducks by Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and very minimal contributions by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took India out of the contest. The middle-order comprising Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya also failed to put a fight and all the three batters were dismissed in their 20s.
Jul 17, 2022 02:00 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and England. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and it starts at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.
