Aim to finish my career with 100 Test wickets: Sreesanth

After his ban was reduced to seven years, an elated S. Sreesanth has said he will aim to pick 100 Test wickets if he gets a chance to represent the national side again.

The Supreme Court had asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice (retd) D.K. Jain to decide on the quantum of punishment for the cricketer for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.

And on Tuesday, Jain decided that his ban will end on September 12, 2020 -- seven years as compared to the original life ban.

“I am extremely delighted with what I have heard now. Thanks to each one of my well-wishers who prayed for me and the prayers have been answered. I am 36 now and next year I will be 37. I have 87 Test wickets and my aim is I want to finish my career with 100 Test wickets. I am confident that I can return to the Indian Test team and always wanted to play under Virat Kohli,” Sreesanth told the media.

Sreesanth is just the second Keralite to represent the country and in his brief career, he has played 27 Tests, scalping 87 wickets. The Krealite has picked 75 wickets from 53 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and seven wickets from 10 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

