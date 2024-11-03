Mumbai [India], : A brilliant six-wicket haul from Ajaz Patel bamboozled India as New Zealand inflincted a historic whitewash on the hosts, beating them by 25 runs to win the third and final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ajaz Patel bamboozles India, New Zealand hand hosts rare series whitewash

NZ has won the series 3-0 and have become the first side to white wash India in India in a Test series at home of three or more Tests. New Zealand become the fourth side to whitewash India in a series of 3-plus Tests after England , Australia , and West Indies .

India started the second session at 92/6, with Pant and Washington Sundar unbeaten.

Pant and Sundar helped India reach the 100-run mark in 21.1 overs.

Pant's wicket was however was a turning point for NZ, as he was removed by Ajaz Patel for 64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six. India was 106/7.

Following that Team India just could not bounce back as Glenn Phillips and Ajaz removed all other batters. India was bundled out for 121 runs, losing the match.

Ajaz took a six-wicket haul, completing a historic ten-wicket haul. Phillips also took three wickets.

Earlier, at the end of Lunch, India was 92/6 at the end of session one, with Pant and Washington Sundar unbeaten.

New Zealand started the day three at 171/9, with Ajaz Patel unbeaten and joined by William O'Rourke.NZ led by 143 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja struck early in the day, not allowing Kiwis to add much to their score. He trapped Ajaz Patel for just eight runs after he was caught by Akash Deep at deep midwicket.

India bundled out NZ for 174 runs in 45.5 overs, setting for themselves a target of 147 runs.In the run-chase of 147 runs, Indian openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to start out with a boundary per over, with the skipper hitting a four each off Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel's overs.

However, the joy of Indian fans was short lived as Rohit handed an easy catch to Glenn Phillips at midwicket. Matt Henry got the wicket of the Indian skipper for 11. India was 13/1.

Soon, spinners joined the wicket-taking party as first Shubman Gill's stumps were castled by Ajaz Paatel for just one run and soon Virat Kohli handed the spinner his second wicket for just one run, giving an easy catch at slips to Daryl Mitchell. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also trapped leg-before-wicket by Glenn Phillips for five runs.

Sarfaraz sweeped a full toss to deep midwicket in the hands of Rachin Ravindra, handing Patel his third wicket and getting out for one. Half of Indian line-up was inside the pavillion for 29 runs.

Left-handers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja gave India some temporary respite from fall of wickets. Pant starteed to target spinners bravely, finding some boundaries against Ajaz and Phillips. However, the partnership ended at 42 runs, with Jadeja getting caught by Will Young who took a one-handed stunner. Ajaz got his fourth wicket. India was 71/6.

Pant however remained unaffected by wickets falling, bringing up his half-century in 48 balls, with seven fours and a six. Pant and Sundar guided India to the end of the session without any loss of wicket further.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin . A fighting half-century from Will Young was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja and Sundar dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 121: lost to NZ: 235 and 174: .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.