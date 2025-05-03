Ajinkya Rahane vows to win four out of four to take KKR into IPL playoffs, has 'not given up’ on India Test dream

The first thing that Ajinkya Rahane did was to apologise to everyone for arriving 10 minutes late for the meeting. Those who have interacted with Rahane are well aware of the Kolkata Knight Riders captain's traits. Always polite, mindful of others' feelings. After the bitterly fought home series in 2017, which India won, Rahane, leading the side in Virat Kohli's absence in the last Test in Dharamsala, was invited by then-Australia captain Steve Smith for a beer to let bygones be bygones. "I will speak to the team and let you know," he had said. The beer reunion between India and Australia did not take place but Rahane was polite and considerate enough to acknowledge Smith. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane(AFP)

On the cricket field, however, there is another side to Rahane. A fierce competitor who is immensely determined. Giving up never existed in his dictionary. A bona fide Mumbai cricketer who has made Kolkata his own in this IPL with delectable batting and love for kaathi rolls, Rahane is fighting two different battles - one to take defending champions KKR into the playoffs by winning all four remaining matches and the other to keep his dream of one last crack in the Indian Test uniform.

"I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire are still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there.

So, I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now. And then, let's see what happens in the future. I am a guy who will never give up," Rahane said while replying to a Hindustan Times query on the Star Sports Press Room for the race to play-offs.

The last time Rahane followed up a good domestic season with an impactful IPL, he returned to the Indian Test side for the WTC final at Lord's in 2023 after a gap of 15 months. Two years later, India is once again facing a tough challenge of touring India after suffering defeats at home to New Zealand and Australia Down Under. And guess what, Rahane is once again making the right noises.

In this domestic season, leading Mumbai in all formats, Rahane has scored 467 runs at an average of 53 in the Ranji Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer in Mumbai's title-winning run at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 469 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 164. 10 matches into the IPL, he is KKR's top run-scorer with 297 runs at a strike rate of 149.

While these may not be pathbreaking numbers, they are enough to nudge the selectors when they meet to pick India's Test squad for the England tour.

"I always try and give my best on the field. I give more than 100%. So, it's always about that, focusing on controllable things. I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment. The fire and hunger are still there. Every day when I wake up, it's always about what goals I want to achieve. It's nothing higher than representing your country," Rahane said.

At 36, Rahane knows the importance of staying fit. "(I am) focusing on my diet as well...the motivation to do well for India, it's still there. I am enjoying my cricket; that is the important thing. I am still passionate. I still love the game."

Rahane vows to take KKR into IPL playoffs

Rahane is well aware of what KKR needs to do to keep their dreams of defending the title alive. That is to win their next four games against RR, CSK, SRH, and RCB.

“As a team, we’re keeping things simple and focusing on one game at a time. The IPL demands you stay in the moment and give your best every day. Every match from here is a must-win for us, and right now, our complete focus is on the game against Rajasthan. We'll take it step by step from there.”

Rahane also stressed the importance of staying focused on their own game rather than depending on other teams’ performances.

“It’s simple we need to win all four of our remaining games. We’re not thinking about what other teams are doing or how the points table looks. We’ve been in this situation before, so the focus is only on what we can control. If we give our best in every match, qualification will take care of itself. Our first goal is to reach the playoffs. The way we played against Delhi as a unit, that’s the kind of performance we want to carry forward. We're not concerned with who’s winning or losing elsewhere, we’re staying in our lane.”

KKR have two home games against two teams who are already out of the playoffs race, but Rahane said that doesn't make them bad units. “The next two games at home — against RR and CSK — are crucial. Even though they’re out of the playoff race, they’re still dangerous because they’ve got nothing to lose. Teams like that often play with freedom, so it’s important for us to show up with the right mindset and attitude, focus on that day, and give it everything to win.”

