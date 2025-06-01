Akash and Nita Ambani worried as heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad interrupts PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match; here's why

Not once, but twice, did the start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians witness a delay due to rain in Ahmedabad. The sight left MI owners Akash and Nita Ambani visibly worried. PBKS vs MI match was interrupted due to rain in Ahmedabad

Although Ahmedabad received ample rainfall in the lead-up to the playoffs match, which did spark concerns about having a full game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the forecast showed dry and favourable conditions. However, the start of the match faced two interruptions, right after Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the overhead conditions in mind.

As the players got ready to come onto the field, with visuals of Mumbai No. 3 Tilak Varma doing shadow batting practice in the dugout, the camera caught the groundsmen running to cover the pitch. A slight drizzle had left them to act promptly, but the covers came off immediately.

The Punjab Kings players then walked out amid the pyro techniques, before Iyer was seen running towards the boundary ropes as heavy rainfall started in Ahmedabad. As the remaining players returned to their respective dugouts, Akash and Nita were left concerned, as a washed-out game could end Mumbai's campaign on Sunday.

What would happen if PBKS vs MI game is washed out

With no reserve day assigned for the Qualifier 2 tie, a washout in Ahmedabad would send Punjab Kings into the final as they finished higher up in the points table at the end of the league stage. The Iyer-led side had ended up as the table-toppers, while Mumbai finished fourth.

"If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match," clarify the IPL's Playing Conditions notice for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Punjab would then face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Tuesday's final. RCB had earlier defeated Punjab by eight wickets in the first Qualifier on Thursday in Chandigarh, to reach their first IPL final in nine years.