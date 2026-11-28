How often does the ghost of your past come back to haunt you? Ask Cricket Australia and the Class of 2018. Eight years ago, the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the Cape Town Test became arguably its biggest scandal.

Alastair Cook weighs in on the sandpapergate. (Essex Cricket) more less

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There’s been underarm bowling, doping charges, Monkeygate, and even the bookmaker controversy. But you just had to be there in 2018 to acknowledge the extent of the uproar it caused.

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Even for the win-at-all-costs mentality that Australia team espoused, it was a step too far. Although the punishments handed out by CA served its purpose, the scandal left a lingering effect. Then vice-captain David Warner, then seen as brash and arrogant, mellowed considerably in the years that followed. The skipper Steve Smith felt ashamed he had let down his ‘old man’. To see the two grown men, fierce on the field, weep like babies was not something seen in Australian cricket.

Australia has come a long way. Over the last eight years, they’ve won a World Cup in each format. But Usman Khawaja’s book, Sabr, has opened a can of worms, splitting Australian cricket down the middle. Former teammates have turned against one another, triggering a ‘civil war’. Warner, former pacer Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft — he was caught with the sandpaper in 2018 — through his 4,000-word statement have claimed the entire squad knew of the tampering plans.

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{{^usCountry}} However, current skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all part of the 2018 pace attack, have stuck to their original statement that they were not aware of the sandpaper plan. As the controversy continues to rock Australian cricket, don’t be surprised if more comes out on this saga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, current skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all part of the 2018 pace attack, have stuck to their original statement that they were not aware of the sandpaper plan. As the controversy continues to rock Australian cricket, don’t be surprised if more comes out on this saga. {{/usCountry}}

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No one likes to take a dig at the Aussies more than the English. Their media and former cricketers have waded into their Ashes rivals. But for Alastair Cook, given that the incident happened eight years ago, it is best left to bury it.

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“Our reaction is the same as every other country now. Everyone’s bored of talking about Sandpapergate. It’s happened; they’ve got their system in place to look at it. I genuinely don’t want any more bad or ill to come of it. Three people (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) in particular have served their punishment. The game of cricket needs to move forward from it and look ahead to what cricket has to offer,” batting legend and former England Test captain, told HT during a promotional event in Gurugram.

‘No problem’ with revoking saliva ban

Cook, who made his Test debut in India and played 161 matches, stressed the need to make Test cricket better. He was disappointed by the sparse crowds in stadiums despite the ebb and flow of the recent Australia series in South Africa. Determined to ensure a safe future for the longest format, Cook is open to whatever measures are necessary, even if that means ICC lifting the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball.

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India captain Shubman Gill reopened the debate after the dull draw in the Wellington Test against New Zealand, where his bowlers were left with little to work with as Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell together faced 312 deliveries to force a draw. Four years after the use of saliva was permanently banned in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cook is open to bringing it back.

“I have absolutely no problem with it. I’ll be happy to have it back. It won’t do anyone any harm. Looking at pitches is also very important. Drop-in pitches are another area that requires investment in the game. Because if you’re preparing the wickets and generating excitement, that’s where you have an agreement.

“I want to see good, lively pitches such as the ones we used to have back in the day. That’s harder to achieve now. That’s what England does well, right? We need it not just in England but across world cricket. You can look at it and invest the money needed to make the pitches better. That’s what will make Test cricket more solid.”

‘Never thought Tendulkar could be surpassed’

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Cook, who retired from Tests in 2018, was one of the few who were seen as having a realistic chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs. While he fell short of that milestone (he finished on 12,472 runs to Tendulkar’s 15,921), the prospect of another England batter marching towards that world record eight years after his retirement delights Cook. Joe Root is just 1,644 runs from overtaking Tendulkar’s huge mark, and at 35, has plenty of time to do so.

“Look, Sachin is the god of cricket. It was never on my radar. I never thought I would get anywhere near the number of runs I eventually scored. I wasn’t good enough, but Root is inching closer to it. I always thought Sachin would outlast Joe, but my mind has changed. I think he will go past him and, if he does, that would be one of the most extraordinary things anyone has achieved. But it doesn’t diminish what Sachin has achieved for Indian cricket and the rest of the world,” Cook said while briefing the media at Queen Elizabeth’s School on Saturday.

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