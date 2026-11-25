Aneurin Donald smacked a blistering 85 and Phil Salt 58 in a batting masterclass as England crushed Australia by eight wickets in the second T20 international on Tuesday to level the series 1-1.

Aneurin Donald of England bats in second T20I. (Dave Hunt/AAPIMAGE via AP) more less

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Aneurin hit nine sixes and four boundaries in his stunning knock off just 32 balls. His maiden 50 for his country came from 18 deliveries.

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He was well supported by fellow opener Salt as England chased down Australia's 184-8 on the Gold Coast after 13.1 overs for the loss of two wickets, crunching 16 sixes.

Nikhil Chaudhary top-scored for the hosts on 45 after they won the toss and opted to bat after winning the opening game in the five-match series at Melbourne by three wickets.

"That opening partnership was explosive to say the least," said England captain Harry Brook.

"The pitch played a lot better than we thought it was going to. And those two just put on an absolute clinic."

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{{^usCountry}} Donald got England's reply off to a lightning start with 19 from paceman Jack Edwards' first over, then blasted three sixes and two fours off Chaudhary to reach his half-century in just the fifth over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald got England's reply off to a lightning start with 19 from paceman Jack Edwards' first over, then blasted three sixes and two fours off Chaudhary to reach his half-century in just the fifth over. {{/usCountry}}

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Australia's bowlers were helpless with Joel Davies going for 31 in a single over, before Donald finally departed going for another big hit, caught by Edwards in the deep.

Salt brought up his 50 from 24 balls and looked set to go the distance before Ben Dwarshuis pulled off a stunning caught and bowled to send him on his way.

Brook (10 not out) and Tom Banton (26 not out) steered them home.

"I thought 184 we were well and truly in the game," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

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"Absolutely hats off to them. I thought we tried everything."

Marsh crunched back-to-back sixes to get the Australian innings underway, but then lobbed a simple caught and bowled to Henry Crocombe next ball.

Opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk was equally aggressive, but his luck ran out when Sam Curran came on and he was caught in the deep on 27, with Sam Harper (3) following four balls later after a needless run out.

When Tim David fell next over the hosts were teetering on 58-4, before Chaudhary and Lachlan Shaw steadied the ship.

But runs were hard to come by and Shaw departed for 10 in the 11th over as he tried to get the scoreboard moving.

Chaudhary put on 49 with Davis (39) for the next wicket before Australia ended with a flurry, taking 66 in the last five overs including Dwarshuis walloping Curran for three sixes from the last three balls.

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