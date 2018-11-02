Arjun Tendulkar impresses with bowling display at KC Mahindra Shield U-19 tournament

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, impressed once again with the ball as he took six wickets for 70 runs while playing for Vijay Merchant XI against Vijay Manjrekar XI in the KC Mahindra Shield U-19 tournament on Friday.

Thanks to his performance, he was able to stay in the scheme of things for the India U-19 cricket team and India A.

Arjun was the top performer for his side as Vijay Manjrekar XI were bundled for just 216 runs in the second innings and Vijay Merchant XI clinched the game after chasing a target of 120 runs in the fourth innings.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar questions selectors’ mindset over MS Dhoni’s T20 exclusion

While Arjun was arguably the most impressive player in the match, Pragnesh Kanpillewar also rose to the occasion and slammed a 155-run knock to contribute in his team’s win.

Recently, Arjun took another five wicket haul in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy to guide Mumbai to victory over Gujarat.

According to media reports, there are rumours that Arjun could register himself for the auctions at next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 17:30 IST