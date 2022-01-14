Ashes 5th Test Day 1 LIVE score updates: England opt to bowl against Australia in Hobart, make 5 changes

Ashes 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Having already lost the Ashes, England managed to gain some lost pride after their fighting draw in Sydney and Joe Root and Co will hope to produce another gutsy display in the final Test against Australia at Hobart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia secured comprehensive victories in the first three encounters of the five-match series and will look to end their campaign on a perfect note. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will not feature in the contest after sustaining a finger injury. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes (side) and middle order batsman Jonny Bairstow (finger) are doubtful for the pink-ball encounter.

Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test Day 1 LIVE score updates:

Squads:

England Squad: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON