Ex-AUS pacer tells Warne to 'shut up' after his criticism of Starc, Khawaja: 'Keeps bagging his own Aussie players'

Usman Khawaja made a blistering return in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, scoring a ninth Test century as Australia declared their first innings on 416/8. The 35-year-old Khawaja, playing in his first Test since 2019, stablised the Aussie innings alongside Steve Smith (67) and then firmly held one end to assure Australia of a strong score in the first innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Khawaja's splendid knock, former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers told Shane Warne to ‘shut up’ after the former leg-spinner had been critical of the left-handed batter's inclusion in the XI.

"Australia has been waiting a long time for Mitchell Marsh to come good and right at the moment he's in the form of his life," Warne had said when Australia had announced the squad for fourth Test.

"For me, I just think as a bowler who would I rather bowl to, Khawaja or Mitchell Marsh? I'd much rather bowl to Khawaja."

Sayers, on his official Twitter profile, wrote, “Shane Warne keeps bagging his own Aussie players. Went hard at Starc - Wrong and now Uzzie - wrong #shutup.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sayers also lashed out at Warne's criticism of Mitchell Starc, who had been impressive in the Ashes series so far. The left-armer is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series with 15 dismissals to his name in three matches. Warne had questioned Starc's place in the XI and wanted Jhye Richardson to replace the left-arm fast bowler.

"He needs to find a bit of rhythm and some form," Warne had said of Starc. "He had a really poor [T20] World Cup.

"He's just not bowling well enough. It's too important at the Gabba. So I'm all for Jhye Richardson."

Australia have already sealed the five-match Ashes series by registering rather straightforward victories in the first three games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON