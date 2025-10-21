Asia Cup trophy impasse heading to ICC

Mumbai: There is no end in sight to the Asia Cup trophy impasse. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally wrote to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) last week, expressing displeasure over the trophy the Suryakumar Yadav-led India won by beating Pakistan in the September 28 final still not being handed over. The matter of the Asia Cup trophy is set to go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a board meeting scheduled in the first week of November in Dubai. (AFP)

The ACC under instructions from its Pakistani president Mohsin Naqvi, it is learnt, has written back saying the trophy can only be handed over to an Indian cricket representative in a ceremony.

With the ACC head refusing to let go of his power to present the trophy and the Indian board in no mood to offer him the stage, the matter is set to go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a board meeting scheduled in the first week of November in Dubai.

“We had decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan (Pakistan interior minister). That does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy and the medals. It was very unfortunate, very unsporting. We hope the trophy and the medals will be given to India as soon as possible. We will definitely lodge a serious complaint against this act of the ACC chairperson in the ICC meeting,” BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, had said.

The matter flared up in the last ACC meeting on September 30 when BCCI representatives Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla first got Naqvi to congratulate the Indian team on its winning performance in his opening remarks and then walked out threatening to take the matter up at the ICC forum.

It was discussed in the meeting that efforts be made to resolve the trophy imbroglio, among ICC members in the ACC – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Although BCCI is known to enjoy the support of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, with Naqvi in the chair, there is little chance of an immediate resolution.

The Indian team played in the Asia Cup taking a principled stand of not shaking hands with Pakistan players during their matches. On the same ground, they refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is Pakistan’s interior minister.

Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply this year following an intense four-day military conflict — their worst standoff in decades — that killed more than 70 people in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides. The conflict was triggered by the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing.

The after effects were visible on the field during the Asia Cup with Surya dedicating a league match win over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces. The two teams faced off thrice in the tournament and Pakistan players were shown on TV making provocative gestures like firing a gun and that of a plane crash.