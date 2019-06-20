Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Wary of Shakib, Australia face resurgent Bangladesh

Live cricket score, Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: It has been a smooth if not dominant ride for Australia thus far but the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to World Cup semifinals, here Thursday. Australia will start favourites in today’s clash but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders.The ‘Tigers’ have shown what they are capable of when they comprehensively beat the West Indies, riding on a magnificent 124 not out from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.In the form of his life, Shakib has already hit back-to-back centuries and Australia would still remember that it was he, who had plotted their downfall in Bangladesh’s historic Test victory against them two years ago with a 10-wicket match haul.

The good news for Australia is that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is fit after missing two matches due to a side strain though he is not a definite starter against Bangladesh.

Follow Australia vs Bangladesh live updates here:

14:20 hrs IST Stat attack 78: Glenn Maxwell needs 78 runs to complete 500 runs for Australia in World Cup. 76: Shakib Al Hasan needs 76 runs to complete 1000 runs for Bangladesh in World Cup, will become the 1st Bangladesh batsman to reach the landmark. 9: Mahmudullah needs 9 more runs to become the 4th Bangladesh batsman to score 500 runs in World Cup. 23: Aaron Finch is 23 runs away from completing 1000 ODI runs in 2019, will become the 1st player to reach this landmark. 58.22%: Mashrafe Mortaza’s win rate as Bangladesh Captain in ODIs, the best for any Bangladesh captain. 270: The average 1st innings score at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (last 5 ODIs). 28: with 28 wickets, Pat Cummins is the leading wicket taker in ODIs this year. 1: If Shakib scores 1 more 50+ score, it will be his 6th consecutive 50+ score in ODIs. He will become the first Bangladesh player to have hit 6 consecutives 50+ scores.





14:10 hrs IST Weather update: Dry and sunny It’s such a welcome sight to see the sun shine bright. It has been a rarity in this World Cup and particularly in Nottingham. But today is different, it’s a beautiful day to play cricket. Yes there are chances of showers in the afternoon local time but that shouldn’t be a cause of a major concern. If anything, it might cause a stoppage in play for a brief period.





14:01 hrs IST Venue insights Highest team total: 481/6 by England vs Australia in 2018 Lowest team total: 83 by South Africa vs England in 2008 Highest individual score: 171 by Alex Hales (ENG) vs Pakistan in 2016. Best bowling figures: 6/25 by Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs England, 2018. Biggest partnership: 248 between Alex Hales and Joe Root (ENG) vs Pakistan for the 2nd wicket in 2016.





13:50 hrs IST Player battles David Warner vs Mustafizur Rahman Aaron Finch vs Mashrafe Mortaza Tamim Iqbal vs Mitchell Starc Soumya Sarkar vs Pat Cummins Shakib Al Hasan vs Adam Zampa (Read the full story here)





13:40 hrs IST Predicted XIs Bangladesh Predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan. Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson





13:15 hrs IST Points table tussle Australia are currently third in the table with 8 points from 5 matches and Bangladesh have suddenly emerged as the strongest contender to dislodge the top four by beating West Indies comprehensively in their last match. A win against Australia today will hold Bangladesh in good shape with 7 points.



