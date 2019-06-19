ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Top 5 player battles – Aaron Finch and Co wary of Shakib Al Hasan threat

Australia will look to consolidate their position at the top half of the table when they take on high-flying Bangladesh in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.The defending champions have been in lethal form having won four of the five matches they have played so far and their solitary loss has come against India. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Bangladesh currently occupy the fifth spot in the points table after registering two wins in five matches. They have lost two matches as well and their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain, handing them one point. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match –

David Warner vs Mustafizur Rahman

Opener David Warner has been among the runs in the tournament and he will look to continue his rich run-scoring form against Bangladesh. But things aren’t going to be easy for the southpaw as he will have to come up against Mustafizur Rahman who holds a good record against him. The left-arm pacer has dismissed Warner twice before and has given just 25 runs off 34 deliveries.

Aaron Finch vs Mashrafe Mortaza

Skipper Aaron Finch has been leading the team from the front and his hard-hitting has been the highlight of the Australian batting. He will have to deal with the pace of experienced campaigner Mashrafe Mortaza early on in the innings. The two have come face-to-face with each in the past and Finch has managed to score 9 runs off 13 deliveries, without getting dismissed even once.

Tamim Iqbal vs Mitchell Starc

Southpaw Tamim Iqbal will have to face the furious pace of Mitchell Starc early on in the innings and expect sparks to fly when these two stand in each other’s way. Tamim has faced 28 deliveries from Starc in the past and has managed to score 14 runs and has been dismissed by the left-arm pacer once in the 50-over format of the game.

Soumya Sarkar vs Pat Cummins

Alongside Tami Iqbal, Opener Soumya Sarkar has been responsible for giving good starts to Bangladesh in the tournament. But things are about to get much more difficult for him when he faces Australia’s Mr. Consistent Pat Cummins. Although the two haven’t faced each other in the ODIs, Cummins has dismissed Sarkar twice in Tests and that will certainly play on the mind of the Bangladesh batsman.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Adam Zampa

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been in rich run scoring form in the tournament and has been responsible for Bangladesh’s two wins against South Africa and West Indies respectively. Adam Zampa holds a decent record against him and expect him to come into the attack whenever Shakib comes into the middle. The two have never faced each other in ODIs but Zampa has gotten rid of him once in T20Is and in domestic T20 competitions, he has given just 25 runs of 23 deliveries.

