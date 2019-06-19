ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan on the verge of scripting ODI history for Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the cusp of registering a historic feat when his team lock horns against defending champions Australia in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Shakib has been in sensational form in the tournament and has been leading his team’s charge with the blade. In four matches, Shakib has registered scores of 124*, 121, 64 and 75 and has played pivotal roles in Bangladesh’s wins over South Africa and West Indies.

Also Read: Steve Waugh names the best batsman, picks four semi-finalists

If Shakib manages to cross the 50-run mark against Australia, he will become the first cricketer from his nation to score six consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs.

124* vs West Indies (2019 World Cup)

121 vs England (2019 World Cup)

64 vs New Zealand (2019 World Cup)

75 vs South Africa (2019 World Cup)

50* vs Ireland (Tri-Nation Series)

Bangladesh currently occupy the fifth spot in the points table after registering two wins in five matches. They have lost two matches as well and their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain, handing them one point.

Also Read: Morgan surprises himself with record-breaking century

As for Australia, they have been in lethal form having won four of the five matches they have played so far. Their sole loss came against India. The Aussies will be eying another victory to further strengthen their position of making in into the final four of the competition.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 14:46 IST