AUS vs ENG Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test: England seek inspiration, trail by 43 runs; Australia eye early wickets on Day 4

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England's Ben Stokes and Will Jacks in Brisbane.

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia are in control at the Gabba, and the visitors will be looking to get some early wickets in the first session on Day 4 of the ongoing pink-ball Test. Will Jacks (4*) and Ben Stokes (4*) will resume batting for England, after remaining unbeaten on Day 3. On Day 3, England's openers gave the visitors an exciting start with 45 runs in the first six overs. But then after dinner, the momentum shifted immediately as Scott Boland came into action. He kept his ball low and deceived Ben Duckett, who was dismissed right after dinner. Then in response, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope set up a steady stand, but Michael Neser removed both players with entertaining caught-and-bowled dismissals in quick succession. Meanwhile, Joe Root, who got a ton in the previous Test, looked promising, but even his stay was brief, and Mitchell Starc got his wicket. Then Harry Brook followed him back to the pavilion, edging Boland, and Jamie Smith was also caught behind soon after. In the final session, almost every ball had a fresh chapter. Over the first three days, batting against the old pink ball has looked manageable, but in the final session on Day 3, it was unplayable. England are 43 runs behind and only have four wickets in hand. If it continues at this rate, we could see a result on Day 4. Speaking after Stumps on Day 3, Aussie pacer Boland said, "It was great fun. We thought the ball was going to come alive during the night session, and we tried to put as many balls in the right areas as we could, and I think we did pretty well." "(Asked if Australia had to be patient after England got off to a quick start) Yeah, but they always play their shots, so I feel like on this kind of wicket, where it's loomed up and down, if we put as many balls in the right areas, we're going to give us some chances, and, yes, held on to a couple of great catches to get us going. "(What were the right areas for you?) Probably... I won't tell you (smiles). (How important was it to bat the time?) Yeah, that was our main objective from the start of the day, was to, one, get some overs into the England bowlers for the second innings, but also to try and stretch out our bowling into the night session. Starcy batted awesomely, yeah it was nice fun with everything. (75-run partnership or the two wickets, what did you prefer?) I would take both (smiles). Yeah, I noticed. Every fast ball has a little bit of pain, but he seemed to push through better than most," he added. ...Read More

