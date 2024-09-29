Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 29 Sep 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai
Australia Women squad -
Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at ICC Academy, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.