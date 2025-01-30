Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: One-off Match (Day 1) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 to start at 09:00 AM
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Match of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start on 30 Jan 2025 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia Women squad -
Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
England Women squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone...Read More
