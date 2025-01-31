Australia Women vs England Women Highlights: Australia Women trail by 114 runs with 9 wickets remaining
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
First Innings
null Score - 170/10 in 71.4 overs
null batting performance
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 51(129)
Heather Knight 25(50)
Alana King 23-45-4
Kim Garth 10-13-2
Second Innings
null Score - 56/1 in 22.0 overs
null batting performance
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Right then, that is it from Day 1's play. We're set for an intriguing Day 2 of this thrilling test. Can England mount a comeback, or will Australia continue their dominance? We shall find out. The Day 2's play is scheduled to start at 3:30 am GMT. Do join us for the early build up as well. Until then, take care, and cheers!
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Match (Day2) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025
Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
One-off Match (Day2) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.