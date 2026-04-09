Axar Patel consoles shattered David Miller after DC's 1-run heartbreak; GT show class in unexpected gesture

After a one-run heartbreak for the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, emotions spilled over as David Miller was left shattered at the finish. Captain Axar Patel stepped in to console his teammate in a moment that captured the human side of the game. But what followed added another layer to the story, as the Gujarat Titans made a subtle gesture for their former batter that did not go unnoticed. Delhi Capitals' David Miller looks dejected after the match (REUTERS)

Chasing 211, KL Rahul anchored the innings with a 92-run knock. Disappointed at missing out on a hundred and finishing the game himself, he eventually fell, leaving Miller to take charge. The South African reduced the equation to two needed off the final two balls.

Miller declined a single off Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate delivery, backing himself to finish the chase. But he failed to connect off the final ball, as Delhi fell short by just one run.

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After a brief discussion with skipper Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower delivery that deceived Miller. Kuldeep had already taken off for a run that could have forced a Super Over, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, with one glove off, collected the ball cleanly and hit the stumps with an underarm throw, catching him inches short.

Miller was left devastated. He remained seated on the ground momentarily, trying to process what had unfolded, before Axar walked up and put an arm around him, offering words of support.