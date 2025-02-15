'Babar Azam's English isn't great...': Gibbs reveals 'language' barrier after fan asks advice for out-of-form PAK star

Pakistan are gearing up for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, their first major ICC tournament at home in 30 years. The hosts will be fairly confident after showing some excellent form in recent months, especially with star batter Babar Azam, who is due a first international century since late 2023. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the tri-series ODI cricket final match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)

Nevertheless, Babar is never too far away from receiving criticism for his form and approach, which comes with a player of his calibre and stature.

Herschelle Gibbs, who was part of the coaching staff in Babar’s Karachi Kings in the PSL, responded to a post on X by speaking about his experience with Babar, and what he sees as the big difficulty in being a coach for him.

"Language is an issue with Babar.. as you know his English isn’t great so it’s difficult to get points across to him,” said Gibbs in his post, in response to being asked if he had any tips for Babar related to his batting.

Gibbs had earlier credited Pakistan for an excellent chase of 353 against South Africa in the recently-concluded Tri-Nation series. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha contributed with centuries to provide the backbone for the chase with terrific innings, but Babar had a quiet outing in that particular match.

‘He hasn’t changed his approach…'

Former South African batter Gibbs expanded further on exactly what he thinks was the issue with Gibbs, pointing out that Babar hadn’t done enough to adapt to changes being made against him.

“Was the first time I was working with him so for me it was a more an observation than anything else but what I’ve seen since then is he hasn’t changed his approach and still plays with the same tempo and same shots,” he added.

Babar struggled once again in the tri-series, but had a good outing in the tour of South Africa heading into that. Babar’s low scores on good batting surfaces will be of concern, especially as he moves into an opening role following the injury to Saim Ayub.

Nevertheless, despite losing the final of the tri-series to New Zealand, Pakistan will be optimistic with the form of players such as captain Rizwan, and the bowlers in Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi being in a good spell of form.

Pakistan will begin the Champions Trophy with a rematch against New Zealand, on February 19.