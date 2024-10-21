Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh score after 3 overs is 8/1
- 31 Mins agoBangladesh at 8/1 after 3 overs
- 35 Mins agoBangladesh at 6/1 after 2 overs
- 36 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Shadman Islam is out and Bangladesh at 6/1 after 1.4 overs
- 40 Mins agoMahmudul Hasan Joy smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Bangladesh at 6/0 after 0.6 overs
- 5 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 5 Mins agoBangladesh Playing XI
- 48 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Matthew Breetzke(SA) and Jaker Ali(BAN) makes their Test debut
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
Bangladesh
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 4 (12)
Mominul Haque 0 (2)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0/4 (2)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
Bangladesh
Mominul Haque 0 (2)
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 2 (6)
South Africa
Wiaan Mulder 1/0 (1)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Wiaan Mulder gets the first breakthrough and Bangladesh are rocked early!
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Kagiso Rabada keeps it full and on the pads, Mahmudul Hasan Joy fails to tickle it fine but the ball goes off his pads past the keeper to his left for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram (C), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali (On Debut), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.