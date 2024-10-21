Explore
    Live

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh score after 3 overs is 8/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh at 8/1 after 3 overs, Mahmudul Hasan Joy at 4 runs and Mominul Haque at 0 runs
    Key Events
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score :

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Matthew Breetzke(SA) and Jaker Ali(BAN) makes their Test debut
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh at 8/1 after 3 overs

    Bangladesh
    Mahmudul Hasan Joy 4 (12)
    Mominul Haque 0 (2)
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 0/4 (2)

    Oct 21, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh at 6/1 after 2 overs

    Bangladesh
    Mominul Haque 0 (2)
    Mahmudul Hasan Joy 2 (6)
    South Africa
    Wiaan Mulder 1/0 (1)

    Oct 21, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shadman Islam is out and Bangladesh at 6/1 after 1.4 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Wiaan Mulder gets the first breakthrough and Bangladesh are rocked early!

    Oct 21, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Mahmudul Hasan Joy smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Bangladesh at 6/0 after 0.6 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Kagiso Rabada keeps it full and on the pads, Mahmudul Hasan Joy fails to tickle it fine but the ball goes off his pads past the keeper to his left for a boundary.

    Oct 21, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram (C), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt.

    Oct 21, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali (On Debut), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

    Oct 21, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

