    Live

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 22, 2024 8:29 AM IST
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Matthew Breetzke(SA) and Jaker Ali(BAN) makes their Test debut
    • Referral 1 (3.1 ovs): SA against M Haque (LBW) Unsuccessful (BAN: 3, SA: 2)
    • Drinks: Bangladesh 35/3 in 13.0 overs
    • Bangladesh 53/5 in 21.3 overs
    • Referral 2 (26.1 ovs): M Hasan against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (BAN: 2, SA: 2)
    • Bangladesh 60/6: M Hasan lbw b Keshav Maharaj 13(24)
    • Lunch: Bangladesh 60/6 in 26.1 overs
    • Bangladesh 100/8 in 36.3 overs
    • Innings Break: Bangladesh 106/10 in 40.1 overs
    • T Stubbs dropped on 9 by M Joy in 5.1 overs
    • South Africa 50/1 in 11.2 overs
    • Tea: South Africa 64/2 in 16.0 overs
    • D Bedingham dropped on 10 by S Islam in 17.2 overs
    • South Africa 100/5 in 28.2 overs
    • Taijul Islam takes his 200th Test wicket
    • Taijul Islam 13th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/30 (10.4)
    • Bad Light: South Africa 140/6 in 41.0 overs
    • Stumps: South Africa 140/6 in 41.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

