Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 90 overs is 342/2
- 35 Mins agoSouth Africa at 342/2 after 90 overs
- 36 Mins agoTony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 341/2 after 89.2 overs
- 37 Mins agoTony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 337/2 after 89.1 overs
- 39 Mins agoSouth Africa at 333/2 after 89 overs
- 43 Mins agoSouth Africa at 332/2 after 88 overs
- 46 Mins agoDavid Bedingham smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 332/2 after 87.3 overs
- 47 Mins agoDavid Bedingham smashed a Six on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 328/2 after 87.2 overs
- 49 Mins agoSouth Africa at 321/2 after 87 overs
- 50 Mins agoDavid Bedingham smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . South Africa at 321/2 after 86.2 overs
- 54 Mins agoSouth Africa at 317/2 after 86 overs
- 57 Mins agoSouth Africa at 312/2 after 85 overs
- 2 Mins agoSouth Africa at 311/2 after 84 overs
- 5 Mins agoSouth Africa at 311/2 after 83 overs
- 9 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. David Bedingham is out and South Africa at 309/3 after 82.3 overs
- 11 Mins agoSouth Africa at 309/2 after 82 overs
- 3 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- New ball taken: South Africa 311/2 in 83.1 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 342/2 after 90 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 156 (240)
David Bedingham 38 (50)
Bangladesh
Taijul Islam 2/137 (35)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 341/2 after 89.2 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! 150 up for Tony de Zorzi! Shorter and wide of off, Tony de Zorzi cuts it to point where Rana runs across and slides but touches the fence as he tries to flick it back.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 337/2 after 89.1 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Tony de Zorzi goes for the big shot now! Floated full and on middle, he skips down and thumps it to long on for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 333/2 after 89 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
David Bedingham 38 (50)
Tony de Zorzi 147 (234)
Bangladesh
Nahid Rana 0/35 (14)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 332/2 after 88 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
David Bedingham 38 (47)
Tony de Zorzi 146 (231)
Bangladesh
Taijul Islam 2/128 (34)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 332/2 after 87.3 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Goes for the big shot again! Around off and comes with the arm, Bedingham skips down and whips it off the inner half to mid-wicket for four.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Six on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 328/2 after 87.2 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! BANG! Such a good strike! Sees it very full and on middle, Bedingham stands tall and hammers it over long on for a biggie.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 321/2 after 87 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
David Bedingham 28 (42)
Tony de Zorzi 145 (230)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/54 (16)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . South Africa at 321/2 after 86.2 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Dispatched! Short in length and outside off, Bedingham gets into the position quickly as he cuts it to point for a boundary.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 317/2 after 86 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 145 (230)
David Bedingham 24 (36)
Bangladesh
Taijul Islam 2/117 (33)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 312/2 after 85 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 143 (227)
David Bedingham 21 (33)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/50 (15)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 311/2 after 84 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 143 (223)
David Bedingham 20 (31)
Bangladesh
Taijul Islam 2/112 (32)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 311/2 after 83 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
David Bedingham 20 (31)
Tony de Zorzi 143 (217)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 0/49 (14)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Bedingham is out and South Africa at 309/3 after 82.3 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! lbw b Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 309/2 after 82 overs
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
South Africa
Tony de Zorzi 143 (217)
David Bedingham 18 (25)
Bangladesh
Taijul Islam 2/112 (31)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.