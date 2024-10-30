Explore
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa score after 90 overs is 342/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 30, 2024 10:05 AM IST
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 342/2 after 90 overs, Tony de Zorzi at 156 runs and David Bedingham at 38 runs
    Key Events
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • New ball taken: South Africa 311/2 in 83.1 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 30, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 342/2 after 90 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 156 (240)
    David Bedingham 38 (50)
    Bangladesh
    Taijul Islam 2/137 (35)

    Oct 30, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 341/2 after 89.2 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! 150 up for Tony de Zorzi! Shorter and wide of off, Tony de Zorzi cuts it to point where Rana runs across and slides but touches the fence as he tries to flick it back.

    Oct 30, 2024 10:03 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Tony de Zorzi smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 337/2 after 89.1 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Tony de Zorzi goes for the big shot now! Floated full and on middle, he skips down and thumps it to long on for a boundary.

    Oct 30, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 333/2 after 89 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    David Bedingham 38 (50)
    Tony de Zorzi 147 (234)
    Bangladesh
    Nahid Rana 0/35 (14)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 332/2 after 88 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    David Bedingham 38 (47)
    Tony de Zorzi 146 (231)
    Bangladesh
    Taijul Islam 2/128 (34)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Four on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 332/2 after 87.3 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Goes for the big shot again! Around off and comes with the arm, Bedingham skips down and whips it off the inner half to mid-wicket for four.

    Oct 30, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Six on Taijul Islam bowling . South Africa at 328/2 after 87.2 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: SIX! BANG! Such a good strike! Sees it very full and on middle, Bedingham stands tall and hammers it over long on for a biggie.

    Oct 30, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 321/2 after 87 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    David Bedingham 28 (42)
    Tony de Zorzi 145 (230)
    Bangladesh
    Hasan Mahmud 0/54 (16)

    Most Runs

    Kyle Verreynne
    Kyle VerreynneSA
    114 Runs
    M1
    HS114
    SR79.16

    Most Wickets

    Kagiso Rabada
    Kagiso RabadaSA
    9 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg8.00
    SR19.22
    Oct 30, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: David Bedingham smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . South Africa at 321/2 after 86.2 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Dispatched! Short in length and outside off, Bedingham gets into the position quickly as he cuts it to point for a boundary.

    Oct 30, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 317/2 after 86 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 145 (230)
    David Bedingham 24 (36)
    Bangladesh
    Taijul Islam 2/117 (33)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 312/2 after 85 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 143 (227)
    David Bedingham 21 (33)
    Bangladesh
    Hasan Mahmud 0/50 (15)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 311/2 after 84 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 143 (223)
    David Bedingham 20 (31)
    Bangladesh
    Taijul Islam 2/112 (32)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 311/2 after 83 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    David Bedingham 20 (31)
    Tony de Zorzi 143 (217)
    Bangladesh
    Hasan Mahmud 0/49 (14)

    Oct 30, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Bedingham is out and South Africa at 309/3 after 82.3 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! lbw b Hasan Mahmud.

    Oct 30, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa at 309/2 after 82 overs

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score:
    South Africa
    Tony de Zorzi 143 (217)
    David Bedingham 18 (25)
    Bangladesh
    Taijul Islam 2/112 (31)

    Oct 30, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

