Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 26/1
- 35 Mins agoZimbabwe at 26/1 after 3 overs
- 37 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 25/1 after 2.3 overs
- 37 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 21/1 after 2.2 overs
- 38 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 17/1 after 2.1 overs
- 39 Mins agoZimbabwe at 13/1 after 2 overs
- 39 Mins agoJoylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mahedi Hasan bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/1 after 1.6 overs
- 42 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Craig Ervine is out and Zimbabwe at 8/1 after 1.2 overs
- 45 Mins agoZimbabwe at 8/0 after 1 overs
- 45 Mins agoJoylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 0.5 overs
- 47 Mins agoJoylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
- 9 Mins agoZimbabwe Playing XI
- 9 Mins agoBangladesh Playing XI
- 18 Mins agoToss Update
- 50 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score :
Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :
...Read More
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 26/1 after 3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Joylord Gumbie 12 (8)
Brian Bennett 13 (8)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/20 (2)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 25/1 after 2.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Make that 4! Just outside off. Bennett just uses the pace of the delivery and guides it past point. Lovely. Just used the pace and found the gap.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 21/1 after 2.2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Up and over. Off the back foot this time. This is short and outside off. Bennett hangs back and cuts it over point. This races away to the fence. Make that three boundaries in a row.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 17/1 after 2.1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR MORE! That is a half volley and Bennett puts it away. He leans into it and strokes it past cover. Races away. Two boundaries in a row.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/1 after 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Joylord Gumbie 12 (7)
Brian Bennett 1 (3)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 1/5 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mahedi Hasan bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/1 after 1.6 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Gumbie is dealing in boundaries. He has three! Tossed up on off. He plays the reverse sweep over the point fielder and into the fence. A boundary to end the over but a successful one for the hosts.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Craig Ervine is out and Zimbabwe at 8/1 after 1.2 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! That is a peach of a delivery. A dream delivery for an offie. Slows it up. It is angled into middle. Ervine lunges and looks to defend but this lands, turns away enough to go past the outside edge and hit the off pole. Perfect start for the hosts.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Joylord Gumbie 8 (6)
Craig Ervine 0 (0)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/8 (1)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 0.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Down the ground! That is a lovely stroke. Good start for the visitors. Fuller and around off. This tails back in. It is driven through mid off and it races away to the fence.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style! Nice and fine! On the pads. A little bit of shape back in. Gumbie clips it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie(WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(C), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Litton Das(WK), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.