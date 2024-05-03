Explore
Friday, May 3, 2024
New Delhi 36oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Friday, May 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 26/1

    May 3, 2024 5:45 PM IST
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 26/1 after 3 overs, Joylord Gumbie at 12 runs and Brian Bennett at 13 runs
    Key Events
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score :

    Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :

    • Tanzid Hasan makes his T20I debut for Bangladesh
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      May 3, 2024 5:45 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 26/1 after 3 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
      Zimbabwe
      Joylord Gumbie 12 (8)
      Brian Bennett 13 (8)
      Bangladesh
      Shoriful Islam 0/20 (2)

      May 3, 2024 5:43 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 25/1 after 2.3 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Make that 4! Just outside off. Bennett just uses the pace of the delivery and guides it past point. Lovely. Just used the pace and found the gap.

      May 3, 2024 5:43 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 21/1 after 2.2 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Up and over. Off the back foot this time. This is short and outside off. Bennett hangs back and cuts it over point. This races away to the fence. Make that three boundaries in a row.

      May 3, 2024 5:42 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 17/1 after 2.1 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR MORE! That is a half volley and Bennett puts it away. He leans into it and strokes it past cover. Races away. Two boundaries in a row.

      May 3, 2024 5:41 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/1 after 2 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
      Zimbabwe
      Joylord Gumbie 12 (7)
      Brian Bennett 1 (3)
      Bangladesh
      Mahedi Hasan 1/5 (1)

      May 3, 2024 5:41 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mahedi Hasan bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/1 after 1.6 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Gumbie is dealing in boundaries. He has three! Tossed up on off. He plays the reverse sweep over the point fielder and into the fence. A boundary to end the over but a successful one for the hosts.

      May 3, 2024 5:38 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Craig Ervine is out and Zimbabwe at 8/1 after 1.2 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! That is a peach of a delivery. A dream delivery for an offie. Slows it up. It is angled into middle. Ervine lunges and looks to defend but this lands, turns away enough to go past the outside edge and hit the off pole. Perfect start for the hosts.

      May 3, 2024 5:35 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 1 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
      Zimbabwe
      Joylord Gumbie 8 (6)
      Craig Ervine 0 (0)
      Bangladesh
      Shoriful Islam 0/8 (1)

      May 3, 2024 5:35 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 0.5 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Down the ground! That is a lovely stroke. Good start for the visitors. Fuller and around off. This tails back in. It is driven through mid off and it races away to the fence.

      May 3, 2024 5:33 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style! Nice and fine! On the pads. A little bit of shape back in. Gumbie clips it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary.

      May 3, 2024 5:11 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie(WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(C), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

      May 3, 2024 5:11 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Litton Das(WK), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.

      May 3, 2024 5:02 PM IST

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

      May 3, 2024 4:30 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

      Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
      1st T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      News cricket Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 26/1
      OPEN APP
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      © 2024 HindustanTimes