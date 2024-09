Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh Women at 28/0 after 2.2 overs

Live

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Dilara Akter hit a Four on Fatima Sana Khan bowling.Bangladesh Women at 28/0 after 2.2 overs

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, Match 7 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 30 Sep 2024 at 07:30 PM

Venue : ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai



Bangladesh Women squad -

Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana, Disha Biswas, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun

Pakistan Women squad -

Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan...Read More