BCCI matter: SC appoints Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge as third member of Committee of Administrators

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators. Justice SA Bobde and Abhay Manohar Sapre took up the matter in the presence of new Amicus Curiae PS Narasimha. Interestingly, the bench also made its displeasure known regarding the difference in opinion of CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and said that it will appoint more members in the committee. The orders to this effect would be passed in chambers and later in the evening Thodge was appointed as the third member.

Earlier, during the hearing on Thursday, Amicus Narasimha told the court that earlier there were four members in CoA but now there were only two. “We will appoint the members,” the bench said.

To this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a state cricket association, said the number of members in CoA should have been odd. Narasimha also said the CoA should comprise of three members.

Sibal told the court that CoA would mean that BCCI would be ‘sidelined completely’.

However, the bench said, “We understand that. It (CoA) will be till further orders. Can we do it in-chamber? We have a name in our mind. We will pass an order”.

The bench had earlier also appointed Justice DK Jain as the first ombudsman of the board.

The bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre said: “We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice DK Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the Ombudsman in the BCCI. We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) DK Jain as first Ombudsman in the BCCI.”

While state associations had called for the need to hold a Special General Meeting to appoint the ombudsman, the CoA wanted the Supreme Court to appoint the ombudsman directly.

Justice Jain emerged as the first choice among the six former apex court judges whose names were placed before a bench in an envelope by Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 19:54 IST