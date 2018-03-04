BCCI office-bearers contest Committee of Administrators plea for their sacking

With the Committee of Administrators (CoA) likely to file their status report in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking the removal of the top three BCCI office-bearers, there are murmurs within the Board this would only strengthen the hands of CoA chief, Vinod Rai, and CEO, Rahul Johri.

BCCI president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary – they are holding office on an interim basis till fresh elections -- have had differences with the CoA and Johri. This has led to the CoA seeking their removal on more than one occasion.

However, it is learnt the officials are likely to question this demand as they argue it lacks logic and propriety.

The current office-bearers took charge on March 2, 2015 and completed their three-year terms on Friday (March 2). Their term should have ended last September, when the AGM should have been held.

“It is not a question of a three-year term. An election to replace the existing officials can be taken at the AGM. The AGM should have happened by September last year but didn’t,” said an official, who is not authorised to speak on behalf of BCCI.

“To our knowledge, they cannot hold the AGM as issues like one-state, one-vote have not been implemented. If the voting has to take place, these basic recommendations have to be implemented. Otherwise, who will vote,” said another official, who is also not authorised to speak on behalf of BCCI.

It is learnt officials have expressed disappointment alleging that different rules are being applied for different persons.

The term of Rajiv Shukla, who was appointed IPL chairman in 2015, should have ended. However, despite a one-year term and there being no meeting, he continues to hold the post.