BCCI puts all IPL teams on high alert, cautions against ‘dubious’ Hyderabad businessman: ‘He’s been offering them...’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put all stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators - on high alert as the board cautioned against a “dubious” businessman from Hyderabad, who is making every attempt to lure IPL participants into corrupt activities. BCCI warned all IPL teams and even commentators(AP)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) believes that a Hyderabad businessman, who has links to punters and bookies, and even has previous records of being involved in corrupt activities, is looking to trap IPL participants and hence warned all IPL teams to be wary of the individual, report any interaction with a businessman and reveal any possible contacts with him.

The ACSU also cautioned all IPL teams about the suspect’s modus operandi, which is posing as fans and targeting unsuspecting individuals with expensive gifts. “The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get himself close to the IPL participants by masquerading as a fan. He has allegedly been spotted at the team hotels and in the matches, making efforts to befriend players and staff, and inviting potential targets to private parties. There is also information of him offering gifts not only to team members but also to their families,” the report read.

In another method, he has been reportedly approaching family members of the IPL participant and offering them jewellery stores and hotels, posing as a fan. “There are also indications that he may have attempted to contact relatives living abroad, often through social media platforms,” the report added.

The 18th edition of the league, which began last month in Kolkata, have already completed 31 matches thus far, with five teams - Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants - locked on eight points after securing four wins since the start of the season. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions, stand at the bottom of the table with just two wins in seven games. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have secured four points each, but have a game in hand.