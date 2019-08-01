BCCI receives over 2000 applications for Team India head coach position - Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:57 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has received over 2000 applications for the post of head coach of Team India. However, as per a report in Bangalore Mirror, there is a dearth of big names which could have possibly challenged incumbent Ravi Shastri.

The report also mentions that former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody who has a vast coaching experience has applied for the role. Also, former New Zealand and current Kings XI Punjab head coach Mike Hesson has sent in his application. Among the Indian contenders, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the role.

However, Mahela Jayawardene, who was earlier interested in the role has not yet sent in his application. Mirror also reports that many international applications were sent by the agents of the aspirants and the BCCI may take more time to evaluate all the names.

Also, it has been confirmed that former South African player Jonty Rhodes has sent in his application for the role of fielding coach. The current coaching staff were handed an extension till the tour of West Indies as their contract expired after the World Cup. India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests in USA and the the Caribbean.

The newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) co-member Anshuman Gaekwad said that they will go in with an open mind when they sit down to interview the short-listed candidates.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 10:55 IST