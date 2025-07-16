Ben Stokes pleads guilty; ICC takes strict action against England, two WTC points docked, India get away

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took strict action against England for maintaining a slower over rate in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at Lord's. The Ben Stokes-led side was fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points. India, on the other hand, got away without any sanction. England's Ben Stokes was awarded player of the match for his performance in the third Test against India at Lord’s.(Reuters)

England won the tightly fought contest by 22 runs in a dramatic finish on Day 5, but many overs were lost during the five days.

Richie Richardson, from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, confirmed the sanction after England were found to be two overs short of the required quota, even after accounting for time allowances. As per ICC rules, teams are fined five percent of their match fees for each over not bowled in time and lose one WTC point for each over short.

In this case, England players will lose 10% of their match fee, and the team has been docked two valuable WTC points.

Ben Stokes pleads guilty and accepts ICC's sanctions

Captain Ben Stokes, who led from the front with a memorable all-round performance, accepted the penalty without contest. “Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in a statement.

The charge was levelled by the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, with Ahsan Raza (TV umpire) and Graham Lloyd (fourth umpire) also officiating in the match.

Stokes, who was named Player of the Match, bowled 24 hard-fought overs across India’s second innings, more than any of his teammates. He claimed three vital wickets, including that of KL Rahul in a crucial final-day spell, and contributed with the bat in a low-scoring encounter where runs were at a premium.

The match itself was a classic of the format — tense, scrappy, and gripping throughout. England set India a target of 193 on a deteriorating surface, and despite India getting close, the hosts sealed the win by bowling them out for 170 on Day 5. It was a finish full of drama, emotion, and pressure — but also one where the pace of play didn’t always keep up.

With the World Test Championship table as competitive as ever, the loss of two points could prove costly for England in the long run, especially in such a closely contested series.

The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester, with both sides now not only fighting for series honours, but also for every WTC point — and every minute on the clock.