IND vs ENG Live Updates: Rahul, Pant look to repeat heroics on Day 5 as third Test match nears nail-biting end

Live

By

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 5: India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in conversation.

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 5: The third Test match hangs by a thread, as India and England battle it out, at Lord’s on Monday. Going into Day 5, it is still anyone’s game, and both sides have an equal chance. After India were set a target of 193 runs, it looked like an easy task. But the visitors lost four costly wickets in only 17.4 overs, and stuttered to 58/4 at Stumps, with England in the game. The hosts took three wickets in the last 30 minutes, and it was pure drama. India started poorly, as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck. KL Rahul, who still remains unbeaten, attempted to steady the chase with Karun Nair. But Nair foolishly gave away his wicket to Brydon Carse in the 13th over, departing for 14 off 33 balls. Then the floodgates opened, as skipper Shubman gill was welcomed by a hostile England camp, and they were at him right from the start. Gill faced nine balls, managed six runs, and then was trapped plumb in front by Carse. ...Read More

India tried to steady the ship by sending in their nightwatchman, in the guise of pacer Akash Deep, but he too perished, failing to survive the day as Ben Stkes removed him in the final over of the day. Rahul (33*) will resume batting, and will be joined by new batter Rishabh Pant on Day 5. It is not a new situation for the pair, as they had to lead the fightback in the first innings in a similar situation. England will be banking on Carse and Archer to continue their form from the previous day, where the former struck twice in four overs, bagging a maiden and also conceded only 11 runs at an economy of 2.75. Meanwhile, Archer took a wicket, conceded 18 runs in four overs at an economy of 4.50. After both sides posted 387 in the first innings, India increased the pressure on England right from the get-go. Openers Zak Crawley (22) and Ben Duckett (12) were dismissed early by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj. Ollie Pope also faced similar fate at no. 3, trapped by Siraj for four off 17 balls. England did try to put in a fight through a partnership from Joe Root (40) and Harry Brook (23). Root was also joined by skipper Stokes (33), but the English order failed to deal with Washington Sundar. Then, Sundar was assisted by Jasprit Bumrah to wipe away the lower order as England crumbled at 192. For India, Bumrah and Siraj took two wickets, with Sundar bagging four. Meanwhile, Nitish and Akash Deep picked a wicket each.