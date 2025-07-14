IND vs ENG Live Updates: Rahul, Pant look to repeat heroics on Day 5 as third Test match nears nail-biting end
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 5: Rishabh Pant will join KL Rahul as India will look to fightback against England in their run-chase on Day 5, at Lord's.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 5: The third Test match hangs by a thread, as India and England battle it out, at Lord’s on Monday. Going into Day 5, it is still anyone’s game, and both sides have an equal chance. After India were set a target of 193 runs, it looked like an easy task. But the visitors lost four costly wickets in only 17.4 overs, and stuttered to 58/4 at Stumps, with England in the game. The hosts took three wickets in the last 30 minutes, and it was pure drama. India started poorly, as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck. KL Rahul, who still remains unbeaten, attempted to steady the chase with Karun Nair. But Nair foolishly gave away his wicket to Brydon Carse in the 13th over, departing for 14 off 33 balls. Then the floodgates opened, as skipper Shubman gill was welcomed by a hostile England camp, and they were at him right from the start. Gill faced nine balls, managed six runs, and then was trapped plumb in front by Carse. ...Read More
India tried to steady the ship by sending in their nightwatchman, in the guise of pacer Akash Deep, but he too perished, failing to survive the day as Ben Stkes removed him in the final over of the day. Rahul (33*) will resume batting, and will be joined by new batter Rishabh Pant on Day 5. It is not a new situation for the pair, as they had to lead the fightback in the first innings in a similar situation. England will be banking on Carse and Archer to continue their form from the previous day, where the former struck twice in four overs, bagging a maiden and also conceded only 11 runs at an economy of 2.75. Meanwhile, Archer took a wicket, conceded 18 runs in four overs at an economy of 4.50.
After both sides posted 387 in the first innings, India increased the pressure on England right from the get-go. Openers Zak Crawley (22) and Ben Duckett (12) were dismissed early by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj. Ollie Pope also faced similar fate at no. 3, trapped by Siraj for four off 17 balls. England did try to put in a fight through a partnership from Joe Root (40) and Harry Brook (23). Root was also joined by skipper Stokes (33), but the English order failed to deal with Washington Sundar. Then, Sundar was assisted by Jasprit Bumrah to wipe away the lower order as England crumbled at 192. For India, Bumrah and Siraj took two wickets, with Sundar bagging four. Meanwhile, Nitish and Akash Deep picked a wicket each.
Siraj fined!
Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
The incident happened when he dismissed Duckett and in his follow-through made contact.
Sundar on India's winning chances
Speaking after Stumps on Day 4, Sundar said, "Definitely India winning tomorrow. Just after lunch. The position we are in right now, we would have taken. Maybe one down would be ideal. The way the fast bowlers bowled, kept the pressure on through the day was amazing. With the hard ball, we expected some seam movement and up and down. Siraj, Akash, to get Brook out when he was looking aggressive, we didn't want to leak too many runs."
“[Spinners] When they get tired, we get our turn to do our job. Myself and Jadeja, it was heartening how we bowled. Didn't want to give them any runs. [Four-for] They were all big wickets, especially the stage of play. It went very well for us. UK has been kind, I don't get as much drift in subcontinent conditions. Taken some time to adjust my line, but it's come with a lot of practice. [Stokes wicket] The fact Bumrah was bowling from the other end helped. He went for a slog and it went well for us. Sweep, slog-sweep, is always going to be difficult on this pitch, so I wanted to hit the stumps,” he added.
135 runs and six wickets in hand!
With six wickets in hand, India need 135 runs to win, and Day 5 is set for a nail-biting finish! Stokes will hope for some more Carse and Archer magic!
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone as we gear up for Day 5 finally! India are still in the game, and so are England! The visitors were in a strong position yesterday, but lost four wickets when they had to bat in the second innings. The pressure is on Rahul and Pant, who will look to repeat their first innings heroics.