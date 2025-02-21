Benefited a lot from working with Bumrah, picked consistency from him: Rana

Menu Explore
PTI |
Feb 21, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Dubai, Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who has swiftly made his mark with international debuts across all three formats within a short span, credited seasoned speedster Jasprit Bumrah for shaping his consistency and adaptability at the highest level.

The 23-year-old earned his Test cap during the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series in December before making his T20I and ODI debuts in the recently-concluded white-ball series against England.

It was during India's tour of Australia, Rana had the opportunity to share the dressing room with one of the modern greats Bumrah.

"I get a lot of benefit from working with Jassi bhai. He has a lot of experience. He always guided me on how to bowl in which format," Rana told reporters after India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

"We used to talk about Test matches in Australia and also about different formats. I got a lot of benefit from that... We often discussed Test matches in Australia and also about various other formats. One thing I have picked up from him is consistency."

Rana also acknowledged India's bowling coach Morne Morkel for refining his skills, particularly his line and length.

"I have learned a great deal from him. He has worked extensively on improving my line and length," he added.

Chosen ahead of the more experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for India's Champions Trophy opener, Rana shared the new-ball duties with veteran Mohammed Shami against Bangladesh.

"Yes of course there is backing from the coach and captain, that is why I am playing."

Reflecting on his journey, the Delhi speedster expressed gratitude for his hard-earned opportunity.

"I have trained very hard. I did not get the opportunity initially but waited for my chance. I always gave my 100 per cent in practice, and always thought to deliver whenever given a chance."

With a confidence-boosting three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Rana is eager to carry his momentum into India's highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I will take today's momentum forward. Of course, there's always a lot of hype around an India-Pakistan game, but we are treating it like any other match," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

