Bengaluru rain, not NZ, India's biggest roadblock for historic turnaround in 1st Test and qualification for WTC final

The rain affected the opening Test match between India and New Zealand again on Day 4, and this time, it hurt the hosts' chances for a miraculous turnaround in Bengaluru. Riding on Sarfaraz Khan's century and crucial half-centuries from Virat Kohli (70), Rishabh Pant (53*) and Rohit Sharma (52), India were hoping to pull off a historic win over New Zealand after getting all-out for just 46 in the first innings, but it seems like the rain has some other plans. India's Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant walk off the field as rain stops play during the fourth day of the first Test.(PTI)

The weather forecast for the day doesn't look pleasant, with the reports of persistent rain from 2 PM till 9 PM which will affect the Indian team chances.

Resuming on 231-3, India made light of overcast conditions as Sarfaraz rose to the challenge, taking on New Zealand's fast bowlers with his innovative style to stay unbeaten on 125, with Rishabh Pant giving him company on 53 not out. India were 344/3 when the rain interrupted the play and which forced an early lunch break with the host trailing by just 12 runs. India need as many overs as possible to post a moderate target for New Zealand but the rain might have spoiled their plans a bit.

The persistent rain delayed the start of session 2 as India's chances of a historic win also got slimmer. Earlier, the rain washed out the first day's play which forced Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to take an unusual decision to bat first in overcast conditions which backfired for him as they were bundled out for an embarrassing 46 - lowest score by an Asian team at home. In reply, New Zealand scored 402 runs in their first innings, courtesy Rachin Ravindra’s 134 runs and half-centuries from Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (68) taking a lead of 356 runs.

In the second innings, India put up a solid fightback, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting up a solid 72-run stand for the opening wicket. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli also looked in good touch and regained his form with a fine half-century. Kohli, who unsuccessfully reviewed his dismissal, put on a stand of 136 with Sarfaraz. Kohli was caught behind for 70 on the last ball of the day 3 in Bengaluru. He put on a stand of 136 with Sarfaraz, who went to slam a century on Day 4.

The WTC table

India currently have a points percentage (PCT) of 74.24 after playing 11 Tests. Second are Australia with 62.50 after 12 Tests, making them and India the favourites to reach the WTC Final. Sri Lanka are placed third with a PCT of 55.56 after 9 Tests while England are fourth with 45.59 after 17. South Africa round off the top five with a PCT of 38.89. If the ongoing Test against New Zealand get drawn then it would be tricky for India to get into the final of WTC for the third consecutive time.

For India to qualify for the WTC Final, irrespective of their rivals' results, they needed five wins and a draw out of the 10 Tests they were scheduled to play in their final stretch of matches in the current cycle. India have already ticked off two of those victories, having beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in the series before the current one against New Zealand. However, a draw in the first Test in Bengaluru due to rain could make it important for India to record at least one victory in the series that comes after the current one, which is the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.