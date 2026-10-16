Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s possible India comeback in final T20I vs West Indies

With smaller boundaries and a pitch offering good bounce, Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a venue most bowlers dread to play on. However, ask Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his choice, he will be more than happy to bowl at the historic ground.

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (AFP)

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The final match of the India versus West Indies series, tied at 2-2, will be played in Bengaluru on Saturday, and due to a turn of events, there’s a big chance Bhuvneshwar may find himself leading the Indian attack.

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Originally picked for the New Zealand T20 series on the back of his 45 wickets across 30 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their victorious 2025 and 2026 IPL editions, India have added the 36-year-old swing bowler to the squad as cover for Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer suffered a blow to his bowling shoulder towards the end of the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday that India lost.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhuvneshwar, who has been recalled after four years into the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, is expected to boost the home side’s struggling bowling attack. The attack will look up to the pacer for inspiration, having come under heavy fire from the West Indies power-hitters, who won two games by amassing 252/4 in 18.3 overs in the second T20I and 247/3 in the fourth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhuvneshwar, who has been recalled after four years into the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, is expected to boost the home side’s struggling bowling attack. The attack will look up to the pacer for inspiration, having come under heavy fire from the West Indies power-hitters, who won two games by amassing 252/4 in 18.3 overs in the second T20I and 247/3 in the fourth. {{/usCountry}}

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The stage is set for another runathon, although the forecast is for weather interruptions. However, Bhuvneshwar could make a difference. While most bowlers struggle on the batting-friendly ground, it brings out the best in the Uttar Pradesh player.

Ever since dream T20I debut with a spell of 4-0-9-3 against Pakistan in 2012, he has thrived in the Bengaluru conditions. He provided proof of this special connection earlier this year in IPL, taking 11 wickets, including three 3-fors, in five games for RCB.

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In T20s, getting regular breakthroughs is important and that is where the importance of a crafty wicket-taker like Bhuvneshwar lies. He always had mastery with the new ball, and he has reinvented his game in the last two seasons where he is effective in the later overs too, including death bowling.

In the fourth T20I that India lost, they could take only three wickets in 20 overs, their lone wicket in Powerplay coming after a stand of 52 in 4.2 overs. In the second T20I, India took only four wickets.

In both their wins, West Indies skipper Shai Hope led from the front with brilliant hundreds. He is the leading batter in the series with 261 runs at a strike rate of 190.51. Getting him early could be half the battle won.

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In the first four games, apart from Arshdeep, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav were the frontline fast bowlers in the squad. Mayank has cranked up impressive speeds and picked up wickets but they will be fully tested at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hence, Bhuvneshwar's battle with Hope could prove decisive.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel welcomed Bhuvi’s return. “I am very excited to have him back in the mix. He has done really well in the past. His experience will add a lot of value to a younger bowling attack," he told the media on Friday.

As for Arshdeep, Morkel said a final call will be taken before the match. “Arshdeep is recovering well, so he is definitely not ruled out. But they will make a call tomorrow at some stage.”

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The India team management could rethink their combination, and perhaps add wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of spin-bowling allrounder Naman Dhir. Also, considering that the series has been reduced to a power-hitting contest, there's a case for unleashing young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and using Abhishek Sharma's spin to fill in for the fifth bowler. That could mean Sanju Samson, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi in the top 3.