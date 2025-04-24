‘By next year, I will have chance to play in India…’: Mohammad Amir drops huge IPL confirmation, makes PSL comparison

Despite the diplomatic tensions between both India and Pakistan, Mohammad Amir recently made a surprising statement, where he revealed that he was close to playing in the IPL next year. Now the former Pakistan pacer has given another public statement regarding the Indian Premier League, claiming that he would choose the IPL over his country’s premier T20 franchise league if the opportunity arose. Mohammad Amir reacts after dismissing Rohit Sharma in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

‘I’ll definitely play in the IPL': Mohammad Amir

The IPL 2025 and PSL 2025 seasons are currently ongoing, with Amir representing Quetta Gladiators. Speaking to Geo News, he was recently asked to pick between the PSL and IPL, if a scheduling conflict would happen, and he had a straightforward response.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly. But if I don't get a chance, then I will play in the PSL. By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” he said.

“I don't think IPL and PSL will clash next year. Because this year, the ICC Champions Trophy was everything. If I get picked in PSL first, then I can't pull off, as I will be banned from the tournament. If I get picked in IPL first, then I can't pull out from that league as well. Now, it depends on which league I get picked in first. If the IPL auction happens first and I get picked, then I can't pull off and will not play in the PSL. And if the PSL draft takes place first, and I get picked, then I can't pull out from the tournament,” he added.

Despite his positive outlook, Amir’s statements seem highly unlikely to happen in reality, especially after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of more than 26 Indians. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has also gone on to say that there was no chance of bilateral series returning between both countries after the attack, which means the Indian cricket board are expected to continue to not allow Pakistan players in the IPL.