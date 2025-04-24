Colin Munro, Mohammad Rizwan in full-blown bust-up as NZ star accuses Iftikhar of chucking, umpires forced to intervene

The Pakistan Super League witnessed a fiery on-field exchange on Tuesday night during the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, as Colin Munro accused Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking, triggering high drama that overshadowed much of the cricketing action in Multan. Colin Munro and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in a heated clash after NZ batter's chucking accusation at Iftikhar Ahmed(X)

The incident unfolded in the 10th over of Islamabad’s chase of 169. Iftikhar, attempting a yorker aimed at Munro’s toes, was met with an unusually animated response from the New Zealand batter. Munro, who had done well to dig out the delivery, turned to the bowler and gestured repeatedly to suggest that Iftikhar had bent his elbow illegally while delivering the ball – a direct accusation of chucking.

His actions included mimicking a bent-arm bowling motion, clearly visible on the broadcast.

Iftikhar didn’t take kindly to the allegation. He walked straight up to the umpire, demanding clarity and presumably protesting Munro’s gesturing. The umpires stepped in swiftly, trying to ease the situation before it boiled over. However, the tension didn’t just stay between the two players – several Multan Sultans players rallied around Iftikhar, visibly unhappy with Munro’s body language.

Pakistan captain and Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan soon entered the frame, seen confronting Munro in a clip shared by PSL’s official social media handle. The video quickly gained traction, with fans divided over Munro’s actions and the fiery response it provoked.

Watch:

At the time of the confrontation, Munro was batting on 40 off 23 balls, anchoring a strong chase that ultimately led Islamabad to a seven-wicket victory. He fell shortly after, being dismissed for 45 off 28, caught by none other than Iftikhar Ahmed. The off-spinner ended the night with figures of 0 for 20 from his two overs.

Reflecting on the match, Rizwan admitted his side fell short with the bat: “We were 15-20 short, the ball was gripping a touch and the second innings it was completely different. We felt 180-plus was a safe score… There will always be pressure when you lose and hopefully we will improve going forward.”