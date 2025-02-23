Champions Trophy: Inglis wins it for Australia despite Duckett’s heroics

Mumbai: Marnus Labuschagne, a top-order batter, was called in to bowl the last over of the innings. In many ways, Australia captain Steve Smith’s decision to call a part-time bowler – at best – to bowl the final over of an innings reflects the state of the Australian team at the Champions Trophy. Josh Inglis celebrates after reaching his century against England during their Champions Trophy match on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Regular skipper Pat Cummins and key pacer Josh Hazlewood are missing through injury. The other spearhead Mitchell Starc is also unavailable, as are all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis. It left Smith with an inexperienced pace outfit at his disposal.

As Australia took on England in their opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, English batter Ben Duckett took full advantage. The opener hammered a solid 165 to register his and the competition’s highest-ever individual score, helping England set a target of 352.

Though Australia did not have their regular line-up with the ball, the 50-over World Cup winners showed their great depth with the bat as the team in yellow went on to register the highest successful run chase in an ICC tournament by five wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Matthew Short (63 off 66), Labuschagne (47 off 45), Alex Carey (69 off 63) and Glenn Maxwell (unbeaten on 32 off 15) made meaningful contributions. But the run chase belonged to Josh Inglis, who picked the opportune moment to score his first ODI century, an unbeaten 120 off 86.

Coming in at No.5 with Australia on 122/3, Inglis began slowly, getting a feel for the opposition and conditions. All through the initial stages though he kept rotating the strike at ease, running hard between the wickets with Carey (they ran 13 twos in their 146-run partnership) to swing the balance back in favour of Australia.

Towards the latter stages of the innings, Inglis started to let loose with a few heaves over the ropes. One of his six sixes brought him into the 90s. Another one over midwicket brought up the century before another big blow over midwicket finished the match for Australia.

Meaningful contributions with the bat through a number of players eventually proved the difference. Duckett’s innings however, despite the loss, was no less special.

The opener steadied the ship after England lost two early wickets – both courtesy excellent catches by Carey. His 165 off 143 was littered with 17 fours and three sixes. At the other end, he did find significant help from Joe Root (68 off 78).

But while Australia batters chipped in during the innings, England could not get enough players to contribute much with the bat.

In the battle between the two centurions in a record-breaking match, the evening eventually belonged to Inglis and Australia.