Chennai Super Kings takes cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s reported ousting from BCCI commentary panel

cricket

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 08:58 IST

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been a regular feature in the commentary box during the Indian cricket team’s home matches in the recent past but according to reports, he has been dropped from the commentary panel of BCCI. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings took a cheeky dig at Manjrekar on Twitter after the reports surfaced. CSK took inspiration from the former cricketer’s ‘bits and pieces’ comment about all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja which caused quite a stir during the ICC World Cup 2019. ‘Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore,’ CSK posted on their official Twitter handle.

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Manjrekar was not present in the commentary box during the first ODI encounter between India and South Africa in Dharamsala which was washed out. Other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were present at the venue.

While there was no clarity on the reason behind leaving Manjrekar out, the report added that the authorities were not happy with his work. “Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a source was quoted as saying by Mirror.



READ: Manjrekar axed from BCCI’s commentary panel, may not be included in IPL 2020: Report

Meanwhile, the remaining two match of the India vs South Africa ODI series has been cancelled as BCCI decided not to risk the safety of cricketers, support staff, broadcasters and everyone involved due to the coronavirus threat. The board also decided to postpone IPL till April 15. Originally the 13th edition of IPL slated to begin from March 29.