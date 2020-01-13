e-paper
Home / Cricket / Cricketer or BCCI President - which role is tougher? Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer

Asked what was tougher between being a player and BCCI president, Ganguly had no hesitation while responding to the question.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it was “tougher being a player” than donning the hat of an administrator as there is no margin for error while batting. The former India captain was speaking during the Sportsstar Aces Awards night. Asked what was tougher between being a player and BCCI president, Ganguly had no hesitation while responding to the question.

“It was tougher playing under pressure, because it was one chance while batting, that was lot difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump...” Ganguly said. From his time to now, he thought the pace of the game has changed.

Batting great Sunil Gavsakar, who successfully stood up to some of the best fast bowlers of all time, also felt administration is easier. “Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy,” Gavaskar said. Asked what he felt changed over the years in cricket, Gavaskar said fitness.

“I think the fitness, they (players) are much fitter than we were playing, much more stronger and they can hit the ball a fair distance, (they are) physically fit and agile,” Gavaskar said.

Ganguly received the best Team of the Year Award on behalf of his players, who could not turn up for the function as they have a match against Australia here on Tuesday.

“Thank You for giving Indian Test team (Team of the Tear award). I am sure all the other three teams have equally done well this year (2019). Congratulations to (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour) and the boys are not here as they have a game tomorrow,” Ganguly, the former India captain, said.

“And all the best for the new year. It’s the start of a big year, the World Cups - men’s, women’s and U-19, and I hope it goes well,” said Ganguly.

