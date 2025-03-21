Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Lewis leaves role as England women's coach

Reuters |
Mar 21, 2025 06:09 PM IST

CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX):Cricket-Lewis leaves role as England women's coach

LONDON, - Jon Lewis has left his role as England women's team coach, the country's cricket board said on Friday, more than a month after his side were whitewashed 16-0 by Australia in the Ashes.

Cricket-Lewis leaves role as England women's coach
Cricket-Lewis leaves role as England women's coach

Lewis, a former England men's seamer, took over in November 2022 and was in charge for 73 matches, with England winning 52.

But a clean sweep by the hosts in Australia, which came after a group-stage exit in last year's Women's Twenty20 World Cup, saw the ECB to launch an 'honest' review last month.

"While the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly," Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director for England Women, said in a statement.

"We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year."

Connor, however, praised Lewis for England's success in bilateral cricket, which included eight consecutive One-Day International series wins between 2022 and 2024.

"I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024," Lewis said.

"I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys."

England women next take on West Indies in two white-ball series at home from May before they host India from June.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On