CSK unflustered by torrid run in IPL 2026; open up on whether Impact Player rule is the reason behind dismal show

The franchise is currently in a transition phase and has struggled to adapt this season with new signings. They are also without MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a knee injury. CSK's batting approach also hasn't worked out, with new signing Sanju Samson failing to find his footing. Sarfaraz Khan is their top run-scorer and 16th in the Orange Cap race with 99 runs in three games. Even their bowling department has been poor. Their top wicket-taker is Anshul Kamboj (5), and he is 11th in the Purple Cap race.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming responded to the criticism he has been receiving in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. CSK are currently last in the points table, remaining winless after three matches. Fleming, who has been CSK's head coach for almost two decades, has been pivotal to their five IPL titles.

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Speaking ahead of CSK's IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals, he said, "One of the challenges is the number of players we've changed in the squad means there is a little bit of a settling process where other teams have been together for a season. We understand that, so we're trying to accelerate that process."

"And we just need a little bit of confidence and a bit of evidence, and that comes from getting across the line. And we haven't been too far off. So, look, it's a really good sign that we're working very hard and we're well aware, I'm well aware, and the criticism is appropriate. So, we just have to work harder and find a way forward. But I do feel in touch with the game, thank you."

‘Criticism is fair when you don’t do well' Some critics have argued that Fleming's tactical ideas are outdated. But he feels that he is still learning, as he is also involved with the SA20 and MLC.

"Criticism is fair when you don't do well. That's part of the position," he said.

"Look, I'm coaching throughout the year in two other competitions (SA20 and MLC), and I'm doing auctions across a lot of players. So it's not that I just turn off and then come to the IPL without an idea of where the game is going. In fact, it's the other way. I probably never spent more time studying T20 cricket around players around the world, just to serve the other teams as well, which feeds into the IPL."

Fleming's approach to the Impact Player role has also received plenty of criticism. The Chepauk pitch is no longer spin-friendly, which has affected CSK's approach.

"We've been very open about that, that we weren't accurate enough with the option," he said.

"For so many years we had a method and it made it very easy to pick a type of player because it was slower, spin heavy... You look now, it's pretty vanilla. So you really have to change your game plan", he added.