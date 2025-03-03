Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CT 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin; offers clarity on Rohit's "one variation" remark

ANI |
Mar 03, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy shed light on his bond with former India ball tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin. He also revealed why captain Rohit Sharma said he doesn't bowl too many variations to the Indian batters during nets sessions.

Dubai [UAE], : Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy shed light on his bond with former India ball tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin. He also revealed why captain Rohit Sharma said he doesn't bowl too many variations to the Indian batters during nets sessions.

CT 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin; offers clarity on Rohit's "one variation" remark
CT 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin; offers clarity on Rohit's "one variation" remark

Ashwin and Chakravarthy spent time in the same dressing room at Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. Before India's final group stage match against New Zealand, Ashwin prophesied that Chakravarthy would replace Harshit Rana, which eventually came true.

After lifting India to a 44-run victory with his match-winning figures of 5/42 against the Kiwis, the 33-year-old opened up about his bond with the former Indian spinner.

"For the first question, yes, I've spoken to him during our TNPL times. I play for his team. I do have some conversations with him at those times. And yeah, he's been a well-wisher for me," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Before India's tournament opener against Bangladesh, Rohit had said that Chakravarthy doesn't "bowl a lot of variations" in the nets. Rohit said that Chakravarthy "bowls only one kind of variety" to them.

Chakravarthy offered an explanation behind the Indian skipper's statement and said, "But in T20, I build my over differently. The way of sequencing different balls is different. And in ODI, it is different. So that's why they don't feel that I don't bowl all the variations, but I do bowl all the variations."

Before weaving his magic and scripting India's victory, Chakravarthy revealed he felt "nervous" as the echoes of the past still lingered in his mind. In the T20 World Cup 2021, Chakravarthy was brought into India's squad but flopped miserably.

He was able to banish his past away with seniors Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya, who constantly reminded him to stay calm throughout his spell.

"And yeah, of course, the first spell of mine, I was a little nervous because the previous things, the emotions, and all were playing whatever happened in the last three years before in this ground. Where little bit it was playing with me and I was trying to keep it down, control it. But Virat bhai, Rohit and even Hardik, they were telling calm down, calm down. They were coming and talking to me. That really helped," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On